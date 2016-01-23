Preview: Butler at Creighton

Butlerhad Providence on the ropes but faltered in the closing minutes when the Bulldogs fell to the Friars on Tuesday night in a showdown between two ranked Big East teams. OnSaturday, Butler travels to Omaha to take on a Creighton squad that beat DePaulon Sunday and has had almost an entire week to plan some revenge for the No. 24Bulldogs, who defeated the Bluejays twice last season by a total of five points.

Seniorforward Roosevelt Jones deserves Creighton’s attention after compiling18 points and six assists in both of the Bulldogs‘victories against the Bluejays last season. This season, Butler’s best playerhas stepped his game up a couple of notches as he ranks in the top 11 in theBig East in scoring (14.2), rebounding (6.9), assists (4.6), steals(1.7) and in assist-to-turnover ratio (2-to-1). “He doesn’t reallyshoot it from the perimeter, but he has the ability to impact a game in almostevery facet,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott told reporters.“Defensively, he’s solid. His leadership is incredible. He’s so hard tokeep out of the paint because of his strength and his craftiness around the basket.”The Bluejays have won three of four with the loss being a two-point defeat toProvidence.

TV:7:37 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUTBUTLER (13-5, 2-4 Big East): Kellen Dunham leads the Bulldogs at 16.1 pointsper game and 45 3-pointers made. With 15 points and 11 rebounds againstthe Friars, Kelan Martin, the Big East’s top scoring reserve (14.1 ppg.), registered his second consecutive double-double and his fourth of the season,while Jones has recorded six double-doubles this season. All five of Butler’s losses have come toteams currently in the top 17,including Miami (Fla.), Providence (twice), Xavier and Villanova.

ABOUTCREIGHTON (13-6, 4-2): The Bluejays rank 18th nationally in scoring at 83.5points per game and have four players averaging 10 or more points ledby Boston University transfer Maurice Watson Jr. (13.7 points per game) andIsaiah Zierden (12.4). Geoffrey Groselle leads the Bluejays in rebounding at5.9 per game and is a solid low-post option as he leads the nation making 73.1percent of his field-goal attempts. Zierden, who is coming off a career-high 31points against DePaul, has a little extra motivation as it’s been almost ayear to the date (Jan. 21, 2015) he suffered a season-ending knee injury against Butler.

TIP-INS

1. Dunham‘s3.2 3-pointers per game lead the Big East and his .487 3-point percentage ranksthird in the conference.

2. Comingoff knee reconstruction surgery that ended his season prematurely last year,Zierden (31.7 minutes per game) leads eight Bluejays who see double-digitminutes.

3. Creightongives up 73.4 points per game (No. 223 nationally) while Butler allows 70.0points per game (No. 147 nationally).

PREDICTION: Creighton 87, Butler 82