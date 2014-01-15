FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Creighton 88, Butler 60
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 15, 2014 / 4:17 AM / 4 years ago

Creighton 88, Butler 60

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 19 Creighton 88, Butler 60:Doug McDermott scored 28 points to lead the host Bluejays to an easy winover the Bulldogs.

Austin Chatman added 10 pointsfor Creighton (15-2, 5-0 Big East), which just missed a season highwith 55.6 percent shooting from the field. Devin Brooks and WillArtino each added nine points off the bench.

Kellen Dunham led Butler (10-7,0-5) with 12 points while Khyle Marshall added 11 points and sixrebounds. Kameron Woods led the Bulldogs with 10 rebounds but wasshut out for the first time this season, missing all nine of his shots from thefloor.

McDermott scored 16 seconds intothe contest and the Bluejays never trailed, though the Bulldogs werestill within three with just under 10 minutes to play in the firsthalf. But an 18-2 run over the next four minutes - including eightpoints by McDermott - blew the game open, and Creighton led by 29at halftime.

McDermott had 24 of his pointsin the first 20 minutes as the Bluejays set a season-high pointtotal for a first half with 53. It was more of the same in the secondhalf, with Butler unable to get within 20.

GAMENOTEBOOK: Butler’s previous six losses were by a total of 26 points.… Woods had just set his season low for scoring with two points ina loss to Georgetown Saturday. … The Bluejays extended their schoolrecord to 18 straight seasons of at least 10 home victories.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.