No. 19 Creighton 88, Butler 60:Doug McDermott scored 28 points to lead the host Bluejays to an easy winover the Bulldogs.

Austin Chatman added 10 pointsfor Creighton (15-2, 5-0 Big East), which just missed a season highwith 55.6 percent shooting from the field. Devin Brooks and WillArtino each added nine points off the bench.

Kellen Dunham led Butler (10-7,0-5) with 12 points while Khyle Marshall added 11 points and sixrebounds. Kameron Woods led the Bulldogs with 10 rebounds but wasshut out for the first time this season, missing all nine of his shots from thefloor.

McDermott scored 16 seconds intothe contest and the Bluejays never trailed, though the Bulldogs werestill within three with just under 10 minutes to play in the firsthalf. But an 18-2 run over the next four minutes - including eightpoints by McDermott - blew the game open, and Creighton led by 29at halftime.

McDermott had 24 of his pointsin the first 20 minutes as the Bluejays set a season-high pointtotal for a first half with 53. It was more of the same in the secondhalf, with Butler unable to get within 20.

GAMENOTEBOOK: Butler’s previous six losses were by a total of 26 points.… Woods had just set his season low for scoring with two points ina loss to Georgetown Saturday. … The Bluejays extended their schoolrecord to 18 straight seasons of at least 10 home victories.