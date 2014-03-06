Preview: Butler at DePaul

The regular season is winding down, and while many teams are fighting to improve their resumes for the postseason selection committees, Butler and DePaul are just trying to build for the future when they meet in Chicago on Thursday. It’s something new for the Bulldogs, who are usually vying for a high seed in the NCAA Tournament, but after a 10-2 record in non-conference play, a 2-14 Big East record has doomed them to playing for pride. Butler first-year coach BrandonMiller would certainly like to avoid a last-place finish in theleague standings, so this game does mean something.

DePaul is ninthin the standings and on course for a first-round meeting with eighth-place Seton Hallin the Big East tournament. But with a one-game lead on theBulldogs, the Blue Demons have some work to do to stay in that spot.Of course, these two played a double-overtime thriller in their firstmeeting this year, so this game has the potential to be anothernail-biter.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT BUTLER (12-16, 2-14 BigEast): As hard as the Bulldogs’ seven-game losing streak isfor the fans, Butler’s players and coaches are having just as hard atime. Keeping a positive attitude and continuing to fight despite thelack of positive results has been something the Bulldogs are pridingthemselves on, but it’s not easy. “If I knew the answer, I would‘vedone something about it,” guard Kellen Dunham told the IndianapolisStar. “As of right now, we’re just in a huge slump. We’re trying tomaintain a positive attitude and still feel good about ourselves.But, of course, it’s frustrating.”

ABOUT DEPAUL (11-19, 3-14): It‘sbeen an up-and-down season for the Blue Demons, including nearly 20losses and suspensions of a number of players, including leadingscorer Cleveland Melvin, who eventually left the program. But DePaulcoach Oliver Purnell is hoping to end the season on a high note, witha pair of regular-season wins and a solid showing in the Big Easttournament, starting with the final home game of the season againstButler. “It’s an important game for us,” Purnell told theDePaulia. “It’s senior night and we need to have a little momentumand a little more confidence so we can play a full 40 minutes.”

TIP-INS

1. Butler’s Khyle Marshall andKameron Woods enter the game tied for 15th inschool history in rebounds with 592 apiece.

2. DePaul is the only Big Eastteam with a negative scoring margin, with opponents scoring anaverage of 4.9 points more.

3. Through 28 games, the Bulldogshave grabbed one fewer rebound than their opponents (962-961).

PREDICTION: Butler 66, DePaul 64