Preview: Butler at DePaul

No. 23 Butler, which heads into the final eight days of Big East Conference play locked in a second place tie with Georgetown, visits slumping DePaul on Saturday afternoon. The Blue Demons have lost five straight and eight of their last nine games. That streak includes a 83-73 loss at Butler on Feb. 7.

The Bulldogs, who host Georgetown on Tuesday and end the regular season on March 7 at fourth-place Providence, come in off an impressive 73-52 victory over Marquette on Wednesday. Butler never trailed in the contest and the 21-point victory margin was its second largest in Big East play this season. It also gave Butler 20 wins in a season for the 20th time in school history.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 2

ABOUT BUTLER (20-8, 10-5 Big East): Junior guard Kellen Dunham leads the Bulldogs in scoring (16.8) and is connecting on 43.3 percent of his 3-point attempts. Junior forward Roosevelt Jones, one of the most versatile players in the conference, ranks second on the team in scoring (12.9) while also leading the team in both rebounding (5.4) and assists (3.7). Forward Andrew Chrabascz, who ranks third on the team in scoring (11.1), is expected to miss his fourth straight game with a broken bone in his right hand suffered in a Feb. 14 loss to Villanova.

ABOUT DEPAUL (12-17, 6-10): Defense has been the main problem for the Blue Demons who are allowing an average of 74.2 points per game, which ranks 336th nationally. DePaul is led in scoring by sophomore guard Billy Garrett Jr. (12.9), followed by Illinois transfer Myke Henry (12.2), who is shooting 38 percent from 3-point range. Forwards Jamee Crockett (11.4) and Tommy Hamilton IV (10.3) are also averaging in double figures with Henry and Hamilton both averaging a team best 5.3 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Butler leads the Big East in rebounding margin (5.6) and outrebounded Marquette, 29-18.

2. DePaul needs one made 3-pointer to break the school single-season mark of 231 set in 2007-08.

3. The 6-foot-11 Hamilton has connected on 21-of-45 3-pointers.

PREDICTION: Butler 82, DePaul 74