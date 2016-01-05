Preview: Butler at DePaul

Butler was feeling pretty good about itself with an 11-1 record and a No. 10 ranking in the USA Today Coaches Poll entering the Big East portion of its schedule. Two conference losses later, the No. 19 Bulldogs hope to get better with a visit to DePaul on Tuesday - their first Big East game against an unranked team.

Butler was 2-1 versus Top 25 foes during the non-Big East portion of its schedule prior to losing 81-73 to No. 9 Providence and 88-69 at No. 12 Xavier last week.

“We’ve got to play tougher,” Bulldogs slumping senior guard - and leading scorer - Kellen Dunham told reporters. “I think coming into the league, we understood that it’s going to be very physical. But I think that’s just a calling for us that we’ve got to raise our level a little bit more. Us being an older group, we understand that we didn’t do a lot of things well.” The Blue Demons also lost their first two Big East games and have dropped five of their last six contests, with an 82-61 victory over then-No. 20 George Washington on Dec. 22 the only success during that stretch. DePaul has lost 10 straight Big East games - a slide that began with an 83-73 loss at Butler on Feb. 7 and includes a 67-53 setback five contests later to the Bulldogs, who extended their winning streak over the Blue Demons to three games.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN

ABOUT BUTLER (11-3, 0-2 Big East): Coach Chris Holtmann decided to bring Dunham (14.9 points per game) off the bench Saturday in an effort to shake his shooting woes. Dunham missed 23 straight 3-point attempts entering the Xavier game before going 3-for-5, and is 14-of-72 from the field over his last six contests. Forward Roosevelt Jones (14.2 points and team bests of 7.4 rebounds and five assists) recorded 33 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists against Providence and Xavier.

ABOUT DEPAUL (6-8, 0-2): Point guard Billy Garrett Jr. averages team bests of 15 points and 4.1 assists, and has recorded 61 and 20 in his last three games - scoring at least 20 in each contest. Forward Myke Henry is the only other Blue Demon averaging double figures in points (13.1) and bounced back from a two-point performance against Georgetown with 15 and nine rebounds versus Seton Hall. Tommy Hamilton IV, a 6-11 center, averages 6.8 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. The Bulldogs were fifth nationally in scoring at 87.2 points per game through Sunday’s contests.

2. Garrett needs 14 points to become the 49th player in school history to reach 1,000.

3. Butler G Tyler Lewis (8.4 points, 4.1 assists) was 10th nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio at 4.07.

PREDICTION: Butler 87, DePaul 70