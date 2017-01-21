Preview: Butler at DePaul

Big second halves are becoming routine for No. 14 Butler. After playing two games in less than 48 hours and scoring a combined 121 points after intermission, the Bulldogs get four days of rest before hitting the road Saturday against DePaul.

Just two days after scoring 58 points after intermission to knock off then-No. 14 Xavier, Butler outdid itself with 63 after the break Monday to wipe out an 18-point deficit and knock off Marquette 88-80. The Bulldogs shot 19-of-27 in the second half and did not commit a turnover. "That was a roller coaster game for sure," coach Chris Holtmann told reporters afterward. ”We needed to respond to what they did in the first half, and our guys did. We picked up the pressure defensively and played with more freedom offensively in the second half.” Junior forward Kelan Martin had 22 points and seven rebounds, while senior guard Kethan Savage 17 as the Bulldogs won their 14th straight home game - 11th this season.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT BUTLER (16-3, 5-2 Big East): Martin (team-leading marks of 16.9 points and 5.4 rebounds) shot 9-of-14 from the floor against Marquette, his first plus-50 percent shooting game in his last six outings and his highest scoring output since dropping 28 in a win over Indiana on Dec. 17. Kamar Baldwin (9.6 points), a freshman guard who scored a career-high 21 points against Xavier, followed with 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including 2-of-2 beyond the arc, against the Golden Eagles. Senior forward Andrew Chrabascz (11.5 points, 4.9 rebounds) is the other double-digit scorer on the team, and the three-year starter is averaging career highs in points, rebounds, assists (2.8) and minutes (32.5).

ABOUT DEPAUL (8-11, 1-5): The Blue Demons have dropped two straight since their lone conference triumph against Providence, including Monday’s 78-68 loss at St. John’s. Senior guard Billy Garrett Jr. (14.9 points, 3.3 assists) had 16 points and four assists, junior forward Tre’Darius McCallum (9.8 points, 7.2 rebounds) added 14 points and 10 rebounds and sophomore guard Eli Cain (team-best 16.3 points) finished with 15 points, six assists and five rebounds. In conference outings, DePaul ranks last in scoring (64 points per game), shooting (41.2 percent) and rebounding (30.3).

TIP-INS

1. The all-time series is tied 6-6, but Butler has won five straight after dropping five consecutive contests and Garrett failed to reach double figures in the last three contests.

2. Butler's 63 points in the second half against Marquette were just four off the Big East record of 67, which was posted by Pittsburgh in a game against Providence on Feb. 10, 1990.

3. Cain averaged 18.2 points on 45 percent shooting in 13 non-conference games but just 12.2 points on 29 percent shooting in Big East games.

PREDICTION: Butler 82, DePaul 69