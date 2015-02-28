Dunham leads Butler to sweep of DePaul

ROSEMONT, Ill. -- The combination of Kellen Dunham and Kameron Woods proved ready for DePaul on Saturday.

Dunham, a junior guard, scored a game-high 24 points while Woods, a senior forward, added 14 points and six rebounds as No. 23 Butler claimed a 67-53 Big East victory at Allstate Arena.

Dunham hit a pair of critical 3-pointers and was perfect (10-for-10) from the free-throw line while the Bulldogs were 22 of 27 on free throws.

“Dunham obviously hurt us,” DePaul coach Oliver Purnell said. “But Woods was the guy who really hurt us inside in the lane and we stopped rebounding the ball.”

Forward Roosevelt Jones added 16 points as the Bulldogs won their second straight and completed a two-game season sweep of the Blue Demons.

Related Coverage Preview: Butler at DePaul

“Our ability to get to the line was important; it’s what we’ve done most of the year,” Butler coach Chris Holtmann said. “The most disappointing thing in the entire game was our ballhandling, and it’s something we’ve got to do a better job on.”

Holtmann was referring to the Bulldogs’ 18 turnovers, which ultimately were less of a concern as Butler (21-8, 11-5 Big East) moved into sole possession of second place with a combination of the win and Georgetown’s 81-70 loss to St. John‘s.

Forward Jamee Crockett scored 20 points as DePaul (12-18, 6-11) dropped its sixth straight and ninth in 10 games while playing its home finale.

The Blue Demons surged to a 38-32 second-half lead before the Bulldogs rallied for a 41-41 tie and outscored DePaul 26-12 the rest of the way.

Butler led 24-14 with 5:40 left in the opening half before DePaul scored 10 straight and tied it on forward Rashaun Stimage’s layup with 1:35 showing.

But Dunham closed the half with 12 points, including a late field goal and three free throws, as the Bulldogs claimed a 29-25 halftime lead.

The Blue Demons opened the second half with a 10-1 run for a 35-30 lead behind guard Durrell McDonald’s 3-pointer and two buckets apiece from forward Myke Henry and Crockett.

“There was a stretch where we played really well and rebounded the ball and got ourselves in a position where it’s anybody’s ballgame coming down the stretch,” Purnell said. “We missed three or four or five shots in a row and that deflated us. They got the momentum and that was pretty much it.”

Dunham’s 3-pointer with 12:18 left tied the game 41-41 and launched an 11-0 run as the Bulldogs moved to a 49-41 lead with 10:12 showing. Dunham hit another 3-pointer with 7:51 left for a 56-43 lead.

“The key to it was our leaders kind of stepped up and (said), ‘Hey, we’ve got to get some stops and rebounds,'” Dunham said. “That just didn’t happen early in the second half.”

But the Blue Demons scored only one field goal in a nearly nine-minute span, while the Bulldogs opened a 62-43 advantage.

Butler had a 36-19 rebounding edge, outscored DePaul 34-14 in the paint and hit 22 of 27 free throws, including 10-for-10 by Dunham.

Crockett was hit in the face less than a minute into the game and was helped to the bench for treatment. He returned several minutes later.

NOTES: Butler has won three straight in the series -- including an 83-73 win on Feb. 7 at Hinkle Fieldhouse -- but DePaul still leads 6-4. ... Butler has topped 20 victories for the 20th time in program history. ... Butler hosts Georgetown on Tuesday and closes the Big East regular season next Saturday at Providence. DePaul wraps up next Saturday at Marquette. ... F Jamee Crockett’s baseline 3-pointer with 11:49 left in the first half was DePaul’s 232nd trey of the season and set a program season record. ... DePaul’s first home game next season will be the 500th game at Allstate Arena, where it is 332-167 through 35 seasons. The Blue Demons are scheduled to move to a city arena in 2016 or 2017. ... F Quentin Richardson was inducted into the DePaul Hall of Fame this weekend. In two seasons, he averaged 18.2 points and led the Blue Demons to NIT and NCAA appearances before embarking on a 13-year NBA career.