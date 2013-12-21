Preview: Butler at Evansville

Having goneunbeaten in-state so far this season, Butler would like nothing better than to puta nice bow on its pre-Christmas schedule with a win at Evansville on Saturday.The Bulldogs, who are 3-0 versus their Indiana rivals — Ball State, Manchesterand Purdue — will look to make it four straight against the Aces. The two teamshave swapped wins on their home courts the past two seasons, with Butler takinga 75-67 decision last December.

The Bulldogsare coming off a big 76-70 win over Purdue at last weekend’s Crossroads Classicin Indianapolis behind sophomore Kellen Dunham’s game-high 25 points. Dunhamwas named the Big East Player of the Week after Butler’s wins over Manchester andPurdue where he averaged 20 points by shooting better than 57 percent from thefloor to become the first Bulldog to win the weekly honor in the school’s initialseason in the conference. Evansville lost its first home game in six outings lastSaturday with a 57-51 setback to Jackson State.

TV: 3:05 p.m. ET, N/A

ABOUT BUTLER (8-2): Dunham is averaging 22.3 points over his last four games to raise his team-leading average to 19.3 for the season,including topping the Bulldogs from 3-point range at 47.6 percent. KhyleMarshall is averaging 17.1 points and shooting 56.2 percent from the floor with the seniorhaving posted four straight games in double-figure scoring for the first timein his four-year career. Butler ranks near the bottom of the Big East inrebounding, but Kameron Woods is the conference’s second-leading rebounder withan average of 9.2 while Alex Barlow leads the Big East in steals, averaging2.2.

ABOUT EVANSVILLE (6-5): Sophomore D.J. Balentine continues to beEvansville’s offensive ace, leading the Missouri Valley Conference in scoring at22.8 points per game and having already been named twice as the MVC Player of theWeek this season. In his last four games, Balentine has played 159 of 160possible minutes for Evansville, whose only other scorer averaging in doubledigits this season is Egidijus Mockevicius at 10 points per game to go with the6-foot-10 sophomore’s team-leading 6.4 rebounding average. Evansville shot only34 percent in its loss to Jacksonville State for its lowest mark from the floorin its two-plus seasons of playing at the Ford Center, where it had beenshooting 56.5 percent this season.

TIP-INS

1. Off to an8-2 start for the second straight season, Butler ranks second in the Big Eastin turnover margin at plus-3.3.

2. Evansville(15.6) leads the MVC in assists this season while Butler (11.2) is lastin assists in the Big East.

3. The Bulldogshave shot better than 50 percent from the field in the second half in five of their10 games, including their last three.

PREDICTION: Evansville 73, Butler 69