Butler 68, Evansville 59: Alex Barlow and Kellen Dunham combined for31 points and six steals to lead the visiting Bulldogs to a comeback win overthe Purple Aces.

Barlow had acareer-high 16 points, eight rebounds and four steals while Dunham finishedwith 15 points as Butler (9-2) won its fourth in a row. Khyle Marshall added 12points and seven rebounds with Kameron Woods collecting a career-high 13 rebounds— 10 on the defensive end — to go with two blocked shots and eight points.

Sophomore D.J.Balentine, the Missouri Valley Conference’s leading scorer, led Evansville (6-6)with 26 points, five assists and three steals. Blake Simmons added eight pointsand 6-10 sophomore Egidijus Mockevicius had a game-high 15 rebounds for thePurple Aces, who dropped their third straight.

Trailing 41-40midway through the second half, Butler opened the biggest lead of the game withan 8-0 run that featured 3-pointers from Barlow and Dunham, along with a pairof Barlow steals, to take a 48-41 advantage. The Bulldogs steadily stretchedtheir lead from there, outrebounding the Purple Aces, 49-31, including16-6 on the offensive glass.

Butler was limitedto shooting just over 35 percent from the floor in a tight first half where neitherteam ever led by more than four points. The Bulldogs hit only 3-of-14 3-pointattempts in the first 20 minutes, but Balentine hit a trey just before thebreak to give Evansville a 32-29 lead at the intermission.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Butler beat Evansville for the 13th time in16 games dating to 1996. ... Balentine played the entire game, giving him 199minutes of court time out of 200 game minutes for Evansville over its last fivegames. ... The game featured15 lead changes and 10 ties.