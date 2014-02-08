Preview: Butler at Georgetown

Georgetown is finally playing like the team that was predicted to finish second in the Big East preseason poll, and the Hoyas will try to continue that trend Saturday when they host Butler, a team they beat in overtime last month. Georgetown is coming off two consecutive road wins against then-No. 6 Michigan State and DePaul. Butler is still trying to establish some footing in its first season in the Big East, failing to win two straight games after a 10-2 run through non-conference play.

Georgetown sophomore guard D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera will be looking to break out of a shooting slump that has stretched to four games. He’s 2-for-21 from 3-point range in that stretch with 15 consecutive misses coming into Saturday’s game, dropping him into a tie for the team scoring lead (16.8) with Markel Brown, who has produced at least 20 points in four of the last five games. If the Bulldogs hope to steal a win at Georgetown, they’ll likely need a big game from sophomore sharpshooter Kellen Dunham, but he hasn’t converted more than 42 percent of his field-goal attempts in the last 12 games.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT BUTLER (12-10, 2-8 Big East): Khyle Marshall has settled into a consistent pattern after a humbling start to Big East play. Marshall, a 6-6 wing like Dunham, has reached double figures in scoring in the last nine games, shooting 50 percent from the floor or better in the last eight. Elijah Brown is also showing signs of breaking loose from a quiet six-game stretch last month, reaching double figures in scoring in the last two games to lift the freshman reserve guard’s scoring average to 6.9.

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (13-9, 4-6): Mikael Hopkins moved into the starting lineup when these teams last met Jan. 11, taking over for Joshua Smith, who was lost for the season due to academic issues. Hopkins scored two points in each of his first two games but the 6-9 junior seems to be finding his groove. He struggled with foul trouble in Monday’s win against DePaul but was solid against Michigan State, finishing with 10 points and four blocked shots.

TIP-INS

1. The Bulldogs have been involved in five overtime games this season, winning two.

2. Starks and Smith-Rivera have each scored 370 points through 22 games.

3. Marshall is shooting 9-for-25 from the free-throw line in the last five games to drop his season mark to 49.1.

PREDICTION: Georgetown 72, Butler 67