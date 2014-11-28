Preview: Butler vs. Georgetown

Butler and Georgetown get an early taste of Big East play when they meet in the Battle 4 Atlantis third-place game Friday at Paradise Island, Bahamas. The two teams are scheduled for a pair of conference games later in the season, but after dropping semifinal contests they battle to leave the tournament with a winning record. Butler shot poorly in a 59-46 loss to Oklahoma while the Hoyas let a nine-point lead slip away in the 68-65 defeat against No. 3 Wisconsin on Thursday.

Georgetown topped the Bulldogs twice – once in overtime – in their first season as conference rivals and both teams have shown they can be improved in 2014-15. Senior guard D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera leads the Hoyas and 350-pound center Joshua Smith gives them a strong inside presence to go along with a promising freshman class. Butler surprised No. 6 North Carolina with a strong rebounding effort in the first round before shooting 23.7 percent Thursday.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT BUTLER (4-1): The 23.7 percent shooting performance was the Bulldogs’ worst since the 2011 NCAA title game against Connecticut and interim coach Chris Holtmann said he isn’t overly concerned. “I think our effort is there,” Holtmann told reporters. “We need to probably clean up a few things and we will, but I think we’ve played two good teams defensively.” Leading scorer Kellen Dunham posted 28 points combined in the first two games of the tournament, but made only 8-of-33 from the field.

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (4-1): Coach John Thompson III tries for his 300th career victory as the Hoyas look to lick their wounds after being outscored 24-12 down the stretch Thursday. Smith-Rivera scored 29 points against Wisconsin, but needs much more help as Smith was the only other Hoya to reach double figures with 10. Georgetown’s freshman class had accounted for 32.2 percent of the team’s scoring before registering only 12 – led by Paul White’s seven – in Thursday’s contest.

TIP-INS

1. The Hoyas are 15-6 all-time during seven in-season tournaments under Thompson III.

2. Butler freshman F Kelan Martin was 1-of-8 from the field against Oklahoma after draining 14-of-24 shots the previous two contests.

3. Georgetown’s freshman F L.J Peak scored 23 in his collegiate debut and has totaled 32 in four games since.

PREDICTION: Georgetown 66, Butler 60