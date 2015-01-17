Preview: Butler at Georgetown

Georgetown has won three of its last four games, but coach John Thopmpson III expects more from his team - particularly on the defensive end. “I think we were lucky tonight. They were getting wide-open shots and converting open looks, including 3-pointers,” Thompson told the media after Tuesday’s 78-72 win at DePaul. Thompson will find out Saturday if his team is more committed to the defensive end when it hosts Butler in a Big East contest.

The Bulldogs should provide a nice challenge, as they have won three of their last four games, including victories over ranked opponents St. John’s and Seton Hall. They defeated the Pirates 79-75 in overtime their last time out despite getting only six points on 2-of-10 shooting from point guard Alex Barlow, who fouled out late in regulation. “Alex is such a huge part of what you’re doing, but hopefully this team is not defined by one particular player,” coach Chris Holtmann told the Indianapolis Star. “That’s why team wins are so satisfying.”

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT BUTLER (13-5, 3-2 Big East): Kellen Dunham averages 16.8 points, and Roosevelt Jones chips in 12.2 to pace the Bulldogs, who have averaged 83.5 points in their last two games - about 12 points above their season average. Dunham is the only Butler regular that shoots above 34 percent from outside the arc, although the Bulldogs have two players - Dunham and Barlow - who shoot better than 87 percent from the free-throw line. Kameron Woods (7.7 points, 9.4 rebounds) has pulled down double-digit boards in four straight games and ranks in the top 30 nationally in rebounding.

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (11-5, 3-2): The win at DePaul was a bit of a defensive aberration for Georgetown, which allowed 78 points after giving up 61, 59 and 60 in the previous three games. D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera leads the team in scoring (15), assists (3.6) and steals (1.6), although his shooting percentages are down considerably from his sophomore year. Joshua Smith (12.6) is the only other double-digit scorer for the Hoyas and enters Saturday having shot 17-of-24 in his last four games.

TIP-INS

1. Barlow has gone three straight games without committing a turnover.

2. Butler F Andrew Chrabascz has committed 18 fouls in the last four games, earning a pair of disqualifications.

3. Georgetown senior G Jabril Trawick has watched his free-throw percentage decline every season of his career, down to his current mark of 60.9 percent.

PREDICTION: Butler 66, Georgetown 62