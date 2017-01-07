Preview: Butler at Georgetown

After taking down the top team in the nation, No. 18 Butler will try to avoid a letdown when it visits a desperate Georgetown squad on Saturday. The Bulldogs knocked off top-ranked defending champion Villanova 66-58 on Wednesday, snapping the Wildcats' 20-game winning streak in a court-storming affair at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

"This is the type of game I've always wanted to play," senior Kethan Savage told reporters after the program's first-ever home win over a No. 1 ranked team. "I came to Butler to win games like this." Butler is 4-0 against ranked teams, including two wins over squads ranked ninth in the country at the time of the game, and it has won 12 in a row at home. The Bulldogs' last road trip did not go as planned as they lost by three points to St. John's, and this one takes them to face a Hoyas team in need of a win to avoid opening 0-4 in the Big East for the first time since 1998-99. All three of Georgetown's setbacks to open league play have come by 10 points or fewer - the latest a 76-70 defeat at Providence on Wednesday.

TV: Noon ET, Fox

ABOUT BUTLER (13-2, 2-1 Big East): Coach Chris Holtmann urged his team to be physical and make the Villanova game an ugly one, and it succeeded in holding the Wildcats to 37.3 percent shooting and registering a 33-24 rebounding advantage. Savage and senior Andrew Chrabascz had 13 points apiece and the squad committed only eight turnovers, giving it a Big East-leading 10.3 per game. Junior Kelan Martin scored a career-high 35 points in a win over Georgetown last Feb. 2 and finished with 18 points, a career high-tying four blocks and three steals in the rematch later that month, a 90-87 overtime win for the Bulldogs.

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (8-7, 0-3): The Hoyas are beginning a four-game homestand and looking to improve on the defensive end after allowing their first three Big East opponents to score 77.7 points, the highest average in the conference. "For the past couple games, about midway through the second half, we let teams execute offensively," coach John Thompson III told reporters after the loss to Providence. "And that happened again tonight. ... It's frustrating. But at the same time we've got a group that's been fighting and going to keep fighting." Sophomore forward Marcus Derrickson has been the bright spot with an average of 16 points over his last four games - including a career-high 26 at Providence - while junior guard L.J. Peak is shooting 34.9 percent from the field in that same stretch.

TIP-INS

1. Hoyas leading scorer G Rodney Pryor (19.8) is 6-for-11 from the free-throw line over his last three games after making 25-of-27 through the previous seven contests.

2. Bulldogs F Tyler Wideman has shot at least 50 percent from the field in nine consecutive games and ranks second among Big East players in that category (68.4).

3. Savage has three straight double-digit scoring efforts after producing a total of 18 points in his previous eight affairs.

PREDICTION: Butler 68, Georgetown 64