Georgetown 71, Butler 63: Markel Starks had 19 points and seven assists as the Hoyas outlasted the visiting Bulldogs.

D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half for Georgetown (14-9, 5-6 Big East). Nate Lubick added 10 points and nine rebounds while Aaron Bowen scored eight off the bench for the Hoyas, who have won three straight following a five-game slide.

Freshman forward Andrew Chrabascz scored a season-high 24 points to lead Butler (12-11, 2-9). Kellen Dunham added 15 points and six rebounds while Khyle Marshall contributed 10 points for the Bulldogs.

Georgetown missed seven of its first nine shots to fall behind by seven before the Hoyas were able to rally to take the lead at 21-20 on Bowen’s 3-pointer with 3:37 left in the first half. Chrabascz, whose previous season high was 14 points, was the only answer Butler had on offense for a long stretch as he scored 15 straight points stretching from the final three minutes of the first half to the first five minutes of the second.

Dunham broke the streak by making two free throws to trim the deficit to two, but the Bulldogs could get no closer as they went more than five minutes without a field goal, allowing Georgetown to extend the lead to 11. Butler trimmed the deficit to four with about 4 ½ minutes left before Starks scored four straight points to keep Butler at bay.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Smith-Rivera, who shot 46.7 percent from 3-point range through the first 18 games, has missed his last 18 attempts beyond the arc. … Dunham shot 4-for-11 and hasn’t converted more than 42 percent of his field-goal attempts in the last 13 games. … Marshall was 1-for-7 from the field at the midway point of the second half before making his final two shots to reach double figures in scoring for the 11th straight game.