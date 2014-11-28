(Updated: RECASTS first note CHANGES times of “4:18” and “under a minute” to “4:20” and “41 seconds” in graph 4)

Butler 64, Georgetown 58: Kellen Dunham led the way with 16 points as the Bulldogs held off the Hoyas in the third-place game of the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas.

Alex Barlow contributed 11 points and two steals for Butler (5-1), which beat sixth-ranked North Carolina in the first round before losing to No. 21 Oklahoma in the semifinals. Freshman Kelan Martin had 10 points and Andrew Chrabascz added nine for the Bulldogs.

Freshman Isaac Copeland recorded a season-high 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting for Georgetown (4-2), which went 10-of-19 at the free-throw line. Freshman Paul White had a season-high 13 points and D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera chipped in with 12 after scoring 29 in the semifinal loss to No. 3 Wisconsin.

Georgetown led by two before Kameron Woods knocked home a rebound, Dunham drained a 3-pointer and followed that up with a turnaround for a 57-52 lead with 4:20 to go. White missed a 3-pointer to tie with 41 seconds left, Dunham made a pair of free throws and Barlow drained two more after another Hoyas’ miss to seal it.

Butler ran off eight straight points, capped by a Dunham 3-pointer, to move in front 16-10 and pushed its lead as high as 13 in the first half. Georgetown scored nine of the final 11 points of the opening 20 minutes to pull within 31-27 at intermission and Copeland’s 3-pointer tied it at 33 early in the second half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Woods contributed five points and a team-high seven rebounds to go along with two steals and two blocks. … Smith-Rivera registered 58 points total in the three-game, three-day tournament. … The teams will meet Jan. 17 at Georgetown and at Butler on March 3 in Big East Conference games. The Bulldogs committed to the Battle 4 Atlantis before they had joined the Big East.