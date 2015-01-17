Georgetown 61, Butler 59: Isaac Copeland drained a 3-pointer with 5.4 seconds remaining as the Hoyas prevailed against the visiting Bulldogs.

In a game where the lead changed hands several times in the final minutes, Georgetown (12-5, 4-2 Big East) won for the fourth time in five games while handing Butler its first loss in three outings. D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera made several big plays down the stretch - both offensively and defensively - and finished with 14 points, while Joshua Smith, Jabril Trawick and Copeland each added 10 points for the Hoyas.

Roosevelt Jones starred for the Bulldogs (13-6, 3-3) with 28 points on 12-of-19 shooting. Kellen Dunham pitched in 13 points for Butler, which got very little out of its other three starters, who totaled eight points on 1-of-12 shooting.

Dunham (13 points) and Jones (12) nearly outscored Georgetown by themselves in the first half as Butler carried a 31-27 lead into halftime. The Hoyas ended the first half on a 10-2 run - all but one of those points coming from Smith-Rivera and Mikael Hopkins - and surged in front by as many as six midway through the second half.

The teams jockeyed back and forth over the next several minutes with Smith-Rivera’s pull-up jumper giving the Hoyas a 58-57 lead with 36.6 seconds left and Jones’ tough runner off the glass swinging the lead back in favor of the Bulldogs with 12.5 ticks remaining. Trawick then drove and found a wide-open Copeland on the left wing for the decisive bucket before Jones drove for the win, only to have his runner blocked by Smith-Rivera at the buzzer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hopkins led all players with eight rebounds and three blocks to go with eight points. ... Butler only had six assists on 22 field goals. ... Bulldogs PG Alex Barlow did not commit a turnover for the fourth straight game.