Preview: Butler vs. Indiana

The state of Indiana will be transfixed on Bankers Life Fieldhouse when Indiana and No. 25 Butler meet Saturday as part of the fourth annual Crossroads Classic. The Bulldogs and the Hoosiers, who played a memorable overtime game in 2012, meet for the second time in the series, which also features Notre Dame and Purdue. “It’s going to be a very hard game,” Indiana coach Tom Crean told the media. “But if our guys look at that any differently than they look at the New Orleans game, then somewhere down the line, we won’t be ready for Georgetown or somebody like that.”

The Bulldogs, who have yet to be beaten in the Crossroads Classic, come in off a tough road loss to Tennessee that snapped their four-game win streak. “What has been our bread and butter through the first half of the season was a real liability and that was our half court defense,” Butler coach Chris Holtmann told reporters after the loss. Holtmann will need to formulate a game plan to stop Indiana’s high-powered offense, which scores 87.5 points per game and shoots 50.8 percent.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, FOX Sports 1

ABOUT BUTLER (8-2): Butler’s offense isn’t nearly as prolific as Indiana‘s, averaging 72.3 points on 45.4 percent shooting, but it doesn’t need to be considering the Bulldogs limit their opponents to just 55.5 points per game - 15th-best in the nation through Wednesday’s games. “They’re so efficient,” Crean told reporters of Butler. “It’s a similar team, one that’s going to be physical with you. You have to be disciplined.” Kellen Dunham, who surpassed 1,000 career points against Tennessee, averages 16.3 points to lead Butler, which has won its last seven games at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

ABOUT INDIANA (8-2): The Hoosiers get the bulk of their offense from four players, none more important than freshman guard James Blackmon, Jr., whose lighting it up for 19.2 points per game. Yogi Farrell adds 15.9 points while freshman Robert Johnson is up to 10.1 points. “I think of what we’re asking of Rob and James, they’ve probably gone through a couple walls already,” Crean told reporters. “We’re asking an awful lot in a short amount of time.”

TIP-INS

1. Despite splitting the last six meetings, the Hoosiers have a decisive 37-14 edge in the series.

2. Sophomore Troy Williams (12.1) also averages in double figures for Indiana.

3. The Bulldogs’ 88-86 overtime victory over the Hoosiers in 2012 was its first over a No. 1-ranked team.

PREDICTION: Butler 75, Indiana 74