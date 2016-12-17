No. 18 Butler knocks off No. 9 Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS -- Kelan Martin scored 28 points, including five 3-pointers, and No. 18 Butler held off a late rally to defeat No. 9 Indiana 83-78 on Saturday in the Crossroads Classic in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Kamar Baldwin and Andrew Chrabascz each added 14 points for the Bulldogs (10-1), who have beaten fellow Top 25 members Arizona, Cincinnati and Indiana (8-2).

James Blackmon Jr., who led Indiana with 26 points, made a 3-pointer to close the deficit to 79-77, but Butler got a dunk from Tyler Wideman off a well-designed out of bounds play with 15.8 seconds to play and two free throws from point guard Tyler Lewis with 10.6 seconds to go to account for the final score.

Butler improved to 5-1 in the Crossroads Classic and 11-3 in Bankers Life Fieldhouse, only several miles south of the Butler campus.

A 6-0 run, including four points from Chrabascz, gave Butler a 68-55 lead with just more than nine minutes remaining. Indiana mounted a comeback, pulling to within 73-69 on a Blackmon 3-pointer with 3:50 left.

Martin scored 16 first-half points, including nine during a 10-0 run to finish the opening 20 minutes and give Butler a 42-28 lead at intermission.

While Blackmon had 10 and Bryant added eight for Indiana during first-half action, the Hoosiers were 0 of 8 from 3-point range in the first 20 minutes.

Butler was 7 of 14 from beyond the arc before halftime, including five during the final nine minutes.

NOTES: Butler has the best record in the Crossroads Classic at 5-1, including 3-0 vs. Purdue. ... The Bulldogs and Hoosiers came in a combined 17-2 with Butler losing by a point at Indiana State and Indiana losing in overtime at Fort Wayne. ... Before playing the Bulldogs, the Hoosiers were the Big Ten's highest scoring team at 87.6 points per game. ... Indiana welcomed the return of O.G. Anunoby, who missed three consecutive games with an ankle sprain suffered in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge win against North Carolina. ... Butler entered allowing only 62 points per game and allowing opponents to shoot only 41.5 percent from the field. ... Butler F Andrew Chrabascz became a 1,000-point career scorer during the first half.