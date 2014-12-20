Williams and Ferrell lead Indiana past Butler

INDIANAPOLIS --It wasn’t a certain formula for victory, but as Indiana prepared to play 23rd-ranked Butler on Saturday in the fourth Crossroads Classic, the Hoosiers were focused on two elements.

It was the coaching staff’s mantra that if Indiana out-rebounded the Bulldogs and made more free throws than Butler, victory would be well within the Hoosiers’ grasp.

Forward Troy Williams and point guard Yogi Ferrell led a second-half comeback as Indiana defeated Butler, 82-73, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Indiana out rebounded Butler 48-40 and were outscored only 16-14 on its way to a second victory against a Top 25 opponent this season. It also defeated SMU when the Mustangs were ranked.

“Today, we tried to hurt them in transition, because we wanted to get to the basket and not settle as much,” Williams said. “The coaches said to use my quick first step. They wanted me to capitalize on it. We also have been having some great practices lately, and I think that led to part of what happened today.”

Williams, who came in averaging 12.1 points, finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Ferrell scored all 20 of his points during a second half in which the Hoosiers (9-2) outscored the Bulldogs, 44-35.

“Guys were just telling me to take over the game in the second half,” Ferrell said. “I had to provide some shots, some drives and some,kicks, just whatever we needed. I also felt like in the second half, we did a good job defensively ... talking and not leaving shooters. Our guys did a really good job rebounding.”

Guard Kellen Dunham led Butler with 23 but scored only five during a second half when the Bulldogs led by as many as five before Ferrell and Williams dominated the final 11 minutes.

“I thought that they did a great job defensively all game,” said Dunham, who finished 6 of 13 from the field. “They changed one or two things in the second half, so that made it a little bit difficult, but nothing we shouldn’t be able to handle.”

Butler fell to 3-1 in the Crossroads Classic, while Indiana improved to 2-2, snapping a two-game losing streak in this event that also includes Purdue and Notre Dame, who played in the second game.

Guard Nick Zeisloft’s 3-pointer from the right corner and a driving layup by Williams pushed Indiana’s lead to 71-65 with 4:47 remaining, prompting a Butler timeout.

Williams made another layup, and when Ferrell followed with a 3-pointer, Indiana’s lead was 76-65 with 3:06 remaining.

Dunham’s second 3-pointer of the game pushed the Bulldogs into a 51-47 lead with 14:24 to play. With 11:53 remaining, each team was 20-of- 49 from the field, 40.8 percent.

Williams’ short jumper and a driving layup and free throw by guard James Blackmon Jr. capped a 14-4 burst and gave Indiana a 66-61 lead with 7:53 remaining. Until that layup, Blackmon was 1-of-10 from the field.

The game was tied, 38-38, at halftime. Dunham led Butler with 18 points and Williams led the Hoosiers with 12.

Bolstered by a 4-1 advantage in 3-point baskets and a 25-18 rebounding edge, Indiana built a 37-27 with 3:18 remaining in the first half before Butler closed the opening 20 minutes on an 11-1 run to pull even.

The Hoosiers’ non-starters outscored the Butler bench, 15-5, in the opening half, but the Bulldogs outscored Indiana, 11-6, from the free throw line before intermission, with Dunham making 9-of-9.

“We have to continue to lengthen our bench,” said Butler interim coach Chris Holtmann, whose non-starters were outscored 24-11. “We’re particularly thin at the guard position. We gave up a few too many transition scores, but I didn’t get the sense that they necessarily wore us down. I just thought they were able to make a few more plays offensively in the second half.”

NOTES: Indiana entered the game leading the Big Ten Conference in scoring (87.5) and in 3-point field goals per game (9.3). ... The Hoosiers’ James Blackmon Jr. entered the Butler game leading all Division I freshmen in scoring at 19.2 points a game. ... Eight of Indiana’s coach Tom Crean’s former players are playing professional basketball. ... Before playing Indiana, Butler was 9-2 all-time in Bankers Life Fieldhouse. ... Dunham entered the game with 1,013 career points, the 36th Bulldog to score at least 1,000 points in his Butler career. ... The Bulldogs had made 160 free throws before playing Indiana, and Bulldog opponents had attempted 178. ... Butler did not commit its first foul until 10:12 remained in the first half.