Preview: Butler at Indiana State

Butler is riding high after a successful 2-1 runin the Battle 4 Atlantis and interim coach Chris Holtmann is eager to see howhis team deals with success. He’ll get a big clue Wednesday when the Bulldogsplay their first true road game of the season, visiting in-state rival IndianaState. “Win or lose, we’re going to learn something about thisgroup,” Holtmann told the Indianapolis Star. “That’s a good thing. You‘renever as good as you think you are, and you’re never as bad as you think youare -- you’re usually somewhere in the middle.”

In finishing third in the Bahamastourney, the Bulldogs beat top-10 ranked North Carolina 74-66 and Big Eastrival Georgetown 64-58, sandwiched around a 59-46 semifinal loss to Oklahoma. Priorto that, Butler opened the season with three blowout home wins. Indiana State,meanwhile, didn’t have the same success last week at the Las VegasInvitational, suffering double-digit losses against Illinois (88-62) and Memphis(72-62).

ABOUT BUTLER (5-1): Kellen Dunham, a 6-6 shooting guard, has scored in double figures in all six games this season and isaveraging a team-high 16.8 points per game. Freshman Kelan Martin is scoring10.8 per outing, while 2013-14 Big East rebound leader Kameron Woods is at itagain, collecting a team-high 8.7 per game. Defensive effort, however, has beenButler’s calling card this season as the Bulldogs held all three of theirBattle 4 Atlantis foes under their season averages and are pacing the Big Eastwith 54.5 points allowed per contest.

ABOUT INDIANA STATE (3-3): The Sycamores are 2-1at home with their wins over Brown (78-66) and Austin Peay (61-57) in theon-campus portion of the Vegas Invite. Khristian Smith, the 2013-14 MissouriValley Conference Sixth Man of the Year, is now starting and pacing the squadwith 13.3 points, while backcourt mate Devonte Brown is leading the team inrebounding (5.7) and is the only other player scoring in double figures at 13per game. Indiana State has stepped to the free-throw line 47 more times thanthe opposition so far but is being outrebounded by an average of 5.3 per gamewhile committing 14.8 turnovers per outing.

TIP-INS

1. Butler leads the all-time series 68-56 – its mostgames vs. any opponent – but the Bulldogs are 6-17 in Indiana State’s HulmanCenter and haven’t won there since 2002.

2. Roosevelt Jones, who sat out the 2013-14season as a medical redshirt due to a wrist injury, is averaging a team-high5.5 assists per game for Butler and ranks fifth in the Big East with a 2.4assist-to-turnover ratio.

3. Under fifth-year coach Greg Lansing, theSycamores are 56-4 when holding the opposition under 63 points.

PREDICTION: Butler 70, Indiana State 62