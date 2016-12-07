Preview: Butler at Indiana State

No. 15 Butler is off to its best start since 2008-09 and there is plenty of room for improvement as the Bulldogs visit state-rival Indiana State on Wednesday night. With a difficult stretch coming up, Butler coach Chris Holtmann told reporters he hasn’t been pleased with the way to team has practiced, prepared and played after an 82-58 win over Central Arkansas on Saturday.

“I didn’t go in there and kick the wall and scream and yell and cuss them out,” Holtmann told the Indianapolis Star. “No, it’s just our approach has to improve. That is ultimately on me. I’ve got to do a better job of that.” Few teams in the country have a better resume of wins than the Bulldogs, who have beaten Northwestern, Vanderbilt, Arizona and Utah with just one player averaging more than 10 points. Butler’s junior forward Kelan Martin averages 18.1 points after scoring a season-high 30 against Central Arkansas and will take on an Indiana State team that is allowing 38.1 percent shooting from the field. The Sycamores have dropped four games by a total of 10 points, including a 73-71 setback against 25th-ranked Iowa State.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT BUTLER (8-0): Martin drained 5-of-11 from 3-point range in Saturday’s contest and scored more than 20 for the first time since the second game of the season against Northwestern. Senior forward Andrew Chrabascz is the only other player averaging in double figures (10.0) while senior guard Avery Woodson (9.6) has drained 21-of-48 from 3-point range, making just six field goals inside the arc. Junior forward Tyler Wideman made 10-of-11 from the field the last two games while averaging 12.5 points and 7.5 rebounds and is shooting 70.6 from the floor overall.

ABOUT INDIANA STATE (4-4): The Sycamores are coming in off two straight victories, including a 62-61 triumph against Utah State on Saturday after rallying from 16 points down and getting a basket from 6-8 senior center T.J. Bell with two seconds left. Junior guard Brenton Scott is the only player averaging in double figures scoring (19.1) while grabbing 5.4 rebounds per contest and senior forward Matt Van Scyoc is next at 9.3. Senior guard Everett Clemons fills up the stat line regularly, averaging eight points along with team highs in assists (5.9) and rebounds (5.6).

TIP-INS

1. The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 70-56 after Martin scored 24 points in an 85-71 victory last season.

2. Indiana State has been outrebounded by an average of almost five per contest.

3. Butler came into the week tied for 10th in the nation in turnover margin at 6.1 and has forced 16.9 per game.

PREDICTION: Butler 75, Indiana State 68