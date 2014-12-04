(Updated: REMOVES extra line space before lede.)

Butler 77, Indiana State 54: Kellen Dunham andRoosevelt Jones scored 14 points apiece as the visiting Bulldogs beat theSycamores to ace their first true road test of the season.Kelan Martin (11), Kameron Woods (10) and AndrewChrabascz (10) also scored in double figures for Butler (6-1), which beat its in-staterival for third straight time. The Bulldogs, who received a game-high 12rebounds and four assists from Woods, shot 53.8 percent from the field,including 16-of-26 in the second half, and enjoyed a 39-26 rebound advantage.

Devonte Brown scored 16 and Jake Kitchell added acareer-high 14 points for Indiana State (3-4) which lost its third straightgame and slipped below .500 for the first time this season. The Sycamoresstruggled all night offensively, shooting 37.5 percent, including a 6-of-24showing from 3-point range, and committed 16 turnovers.

Indiana State, which trailed by 15 at the half, creptwithin 46-34 on Kitchell’s 3-pointer with little more than 15:15 to play. TheSycamores, however, waited more than six minutes for their next field goal whileButler took full command of the contest with an 11-1 run.

It was a tight game early and Butler led 11-8 withjust under 14 minutes to play in the first half before Dunham connected on back-to-back 3-pointers to kick-start an 18-2 run over the ensuing 6:30. The Sycamores, however, were able toshake off their offensive funk and trim the Bulldogs’ 29-10 lead to 37-22 atthe half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Butler snapped its two-game losingstreak in Hulman Center, winning for the first time in Terre Haute since 2002.… Butler has held six of its first seven opponents under 60 points. … The Etheringtonbrothers opposed each other in the game, and Indiana State redshirt freshmanAlex (five points, two rebounds) outdueled Butler graduate-student transferAustin (three points and three boards) on the stat sheet.