Louisiana State 70, Butler 68 (OT): Johnny O’Bryant III had 17 points and eight rebounds as the Tigers won the third-place game at the Old Spice Classic in Orlando, Fla.

Jarell Martin, Jordan Mickey, Shavon Coleman and Malik Morgan added 12 points apiece for LSU (5-2). Martin and Morgan each finished with seven rebounds, but the Tigers were outrebounded for the first time this season 48-36.

Kellen Dunham shot 4-for-8 from 3-point range and scored 20 points to lead Butler (5-2). Khyle Marshall added 17 points and nine rebounds, Kameron Woods finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds and point guard Alex Barlow added nine points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

O’Bryant’s turnaround jumper with 1:12 left in overtime gave LSU a 69-66 lead. Marshall and Erik Fromm missed 3-pointers and O’Bryant added a free throw for a four-point lead with 10 seconds remaining.

Barlow’s 3-pointer with 1:21 left in regulation gave the Bulldogs a 59-56 lead and Fromm hit two free throws with 12 seconds remaining to maintain the three-point advantage. But LSU point guard Anthony Hickey sank a 3-pointer with five seconds left to send the game to overtime, his first basket after missing his first four tries of the game.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Butler played without top reserve Elijah Brown, who sat out with a back injury after leading the Bulldogs in scoring in Friday’s semifinal loss against No. 8 Oklahoma State. Andrew Chrabascz was the first player off the bench for the Bulldogs and went scoreless. … Butler did not receive any bench points, while LSU combined for 24 from Morgan and Coleman. … LSU came in with a plus-13.7 rebounding advantage.