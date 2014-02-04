Preview: Butler at Marquette

Maybe this major conference thingisn’t as easy as it looks. Butler, in its first season in the BigEast, has been taking a beating, going 2-7 in its first spin through the new conference entering Tuesday’s game at Marquette. The Bulldogs, whowere 10-2 in non-conference action, need to turn things around in ahurry if they hope to make their seventh NCAA Tournament appearancein the past eight years.The Golden Eagles are in much thesame boat, currently sitting two games above .500 overall andsub-.500 in league play. Marquette has made eight straight NCAAappearances, but a ninth will be hard to come by unless things turnaround over the next few weeks. Butler won the previous meetingbetween the two teams in overtime, so the Eagles need this one incase the tournament committee is comparing the two teams forinclusion in the field.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT BUTLER (12-9, 2-7 BigEast): The Bulldogs adjusted their lineup a bit, as freshman Andrew Chrabascz drew hisfirst starting assignment in Butler’s game against Seton Hall.Chrabascz was very effective early on, giving the Bulldogs aninterior scoring presence they’ve lacked for much of theseason, then let his teammates take over down the stretch of theteam’s first victory in three games. This feels great, more thananything, because it was a great team win,  Chrabascz told theIndianapolis Star after scoring 11 points. The team got the stopswhen we needed to. 

ABOUT MARQUETTE (12-10, 4-5): Onegame after beating red-hot Providence, the Golden Eagles struggled toput together a consistent attack in a blowout loss to St.John‘s. If his team is going to make a run to the postseason, BuzzWilliams must get offensive improvement. You need to shoot better than 35 percent to have achance to win on the road,  Williams told the MilwaukeeJournal-Sentinel. I also think 16 turnovers is a very highturnover rate in a 73-possession game. That’s probably a little toofast for us. 

TIP-INS

1. Butler G Kellen Dunham ranksfourth in the Big East in scoring (17.6) and ownseight of the team’s top 12 single-game scoring performances thisseason.

2. Marquette has the Big East‘stop scoring defense, allowing 65.2 points a contest, while rankingsecond in the league in field-goal percentage defense (.399).

3. The Bulldogs’ overtime win onJan. 4 knotted the all-time series at 15.

PREDICTION: Marquette 67, Butler62