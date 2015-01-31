Preview: Butler at Marquette

Butler’s focus and resolve been tested of late, but the Bulldogs have passed with flying colors. The latest exam took place Sunday as Butler lost a double-digit lead and made only four of its first 15 free-throw attempts against visiting Seton Hall but bounced back for a 77-57 win – its largest-ever margin of victory against a nationally ranked foe. Overall, it was the Bulldogs’ fourth win in the last five games and they’ll try and keep the roll going Saturday when they visit Marquette.

“It takes a little bit of maturity in situations like thatwhen the game doesn’t go like you’d like it to go, particularly on the free-throwline,” Butler coach Chris Holtmann said during his post-game newsconference. “You’ve got to be able to overcome that and have enough innerstuff to get on to the next play.” Marquette, meanwhile, lost 80-70 at homeWednesday to that same Seton Hall squad and tries to break a four-gameskid Saturday.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, FSN

ABOUT BUTLER (15-6, 5-3 Big East): The Bulldogs’win Sunday gave them a second straight regular-season sweep of Seton Hall and a4-2 record this season against Top 25 foes. Kellen Dunham leads the team andranks fourth in the conference at 16.1 points per game, while Roosevelt Jones(13.2 points) and Andrew Chrabascz (10.0) are also averaging in double figures andKameron Woods is second in the Big East in rebounding with nine per game.Overall, Butler isn’t lighting it up from the field (43.7 percent) or thefree-throw line (65.9) but is tops in the conference in rebounding margin (5.1)and scoring defense (60.1 points).

ABOUT MARQUETTE (10-10, 2-6): The Golden Eaglesare mired in their longest losing streak of the season and are coming offback-to-back 10-point home setbacks. Points and rebounds have been relatively hardto come by as Marquette ranks second-to-last in the Big East in scoring (68.1 points per game) and rebound margin (minus-3.0). Matt Carlino(14.7 points), Duane Wilson (11.7) and Luke Fischer (10.2) are pacing the teamin scoring, and Carlino has been particularly hot of late, averaging 21.8points and knocking down 23-of-42 from 3-point range over his last five games.

TIP-INS

1. Marquette and Butler each held serve on theirhome courts in last season’s regular-season series, but the Bulldogs have wonfour of the last six meetings.

2. The teams meet again Feb. 25 inIndianapolis.3. The Golden Eagles are ranked second in the Big East and 21st nationally entering Thursday with 8.5 steals per game led by Carlino, Juan Anderson and Wilson, whoare all averaging at least 1.3.

PREDICTION: Butler 69, Marquette 66