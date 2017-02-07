Marquette was able to stop an ill-timed two-game losing streak last time out, and now No. 21 Butler will try to do the same when it visits the Golden Eagles for a Big East affair Tuesday night. After winning seven of eight to rise to the top of the Big East, the Bulldogs suffered consecutive home losses to Georgetown and Creighton, and coach Chris Holtmann seems to be searching for some leadership.

"I just think from our seniors, we need more out of that group," Holtmann told the media after the 76-67 loss to the Bluejays last Tuesday. "I've got do a better of job of giving them opportunities for that." Some of that leadership was evident when Butler stormed back from an 18-point deficit in the second half to beat Marquette 88-80 on Jan. 16. The Golden Eagles snapped a two-game slide with a 92-79 win at DePaul on Saturday, the sixth time in Big East play that they've scored at least 80 points. The nation's second-ranked 3-point shooting unit entering Monday (42.6 percent) made 14 of its 22 attempts - five by reserve guard Andrew Rowsey - against the Blue Demons.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT BUTLER (18-5, 7-4 Big East): While Holtmann looks for upperclassmen to step up, he continues to receive solid play from freshman guard Kamar Baldwin, who is averaging 12.5 points in Big East play after scoring a team-high 14 versus Creighton. Leading scorers Kelan Martin (16.3) and Andrew Chrabascz (11.2) were a combined 8-for-25 from the floor and 1-for-9 from 3-point distance. Martin also had four of the team's 13 turnovers, their highest total since Jan. 1.

ABOUT MARQUETTE (15-8, 6-5): Rowsey has scored at least 21 points in three straight games while making 12-of-20 from 3-point range. The surge has pushed his scoring average to 11.0, making the Golden Eagles one of two teams in the country - along with UCLA - with at least six players in double figures. Freshman Markus Howard, who had a personal-best 26 points against Butler last month, and senior Jajuan Johnson lead the way with 12 points a game.

TIP-INS

1. Howard has made three 3-pointers in three straight games and continues to lead the Big East from beyond the arc (51 percent).

2. Baldwin has one turnover in 68 minutes over the last two games.

3. Marquette entered Monday sixth in the country from the free-throw line (78.4 percent).

PREDICTION: Marquette 84, Butler 80