Marquette 69, Butler 62: ToddMayo came off the bench to score 17 points - all in the second half - as the Golden Eagles rallied for a home win over the Bulldogs.

Jamil Wilson scored 17 pointsand grabbed six rebounds for Marquette (13-10, 5-5 Big East), whichavenged a loss earlier this season to Butler. Davante Gardner added13 points, while Deonte Burton had 11, including nine in the secondhalf, and four steals.

Kellen Dunham led Butler (12-10,2-8) with 16 points and seven rebounds, while Khyle Marshall added 13points. Elijah Brown chipped in 11 points off the bench, whileKameron Woods contributed five points, seven rebounds and fiveassists in a losing effort.

Points were hard to come by inthe first half, with the Bulldogs missing their first 11 shots fromthe field and going more than five minutes before scoring their firstpoints. But Marquette struggled as well, and a late 6-2 run gaveButler a 25-23 lead at the break.

The Bulldogs’ advantage reached10 with just over 13 minutes to go before Mayo got hot, scoring 15 ofthe Eagles’ 22 points over a 9:27 span in which they took their firstlead of the second half. The Bulldogs managed just five points overthe final 5:55, allowing Marquette to pull away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Butler committeda season-high 20 turnovers. ¦ Mayo is the half-brother of MilwaukeeBucks guard O.J. Mayo. ¦ Marquette G Derrick Wilson had only twopoints but dished out eight assists and made five steals.