Free throws propel Butler past Marquette

MILWAUKEE -- Even after a 20-point victory put Butler back in the Top 25 for the first time in six weeks, the Bulldogs were still smarting from their 9-of-17 performance at the free throw line last week at Seton Hall.

They rectified those issues Saturday, making 17 of 18 attempts, including all eight in overtime, and beat Marquette 72-68 at the Bradley Center.

“I think I‘m the only one who missed one today,” said Dunham, who was correct in his observation.

Dunham went 6 of 7 at the line but was perfect when the Bulldogs needed it most. He went 4 of 4 from the line and scored six of his 17 points in overtime.

The Bulldogs also got six overtime points from forward Andrew Chrabascz, who went 11 of 17 from the field and finished with a game-high 30 points.

“They had a hard time guarding Drew; he just kept attacking the rim, so the only way they could stop him was fouling,” Dunham said. “It was great to see him knocking down free throws and for us to get the win.”

Along with scoring 12 of Butler’s 14 points in overtime, the duo played a big role as Butler erased a 10-point deficit in the final minutes of regulation.

Down three at halftime, Marquette took its first lead of the day early into the second half. The Golden Eagles led by four when Butler guard Kelan Martin made it 45-43 with 8:36 left, but Marquette answered with a 10-0 run and was up 55-45 when guard Derrick Wilson connected on a jumper with 4:20 left.

The Golden Eagles went ice cold from there and got just one field goal -- a 3-pointer by Matt Carlino -- to close out regulation. Butler, meanwhile, outscored Marquette 13-3 the rest of the way and tied the score at 58 on a jumper by Dunham with 27 seconds to play.

”Even if you’re down by nine or 10, it’s a long game from three minutes on,“ Holtmann said. ”We just tried to stay with it and not do anything outside our character -- get to the line and stop the clock.

“We had only committed a few fouls at that point.”

And it was a late foul that might have saved the day for Butler. After Dunham’s basket, Marquette worked the clock down to five seconds when Alex Barlow fouled Carlino in the back court.

It was only the fifth of the half on the Bulldogs, so instead of sending their best free-throw shooter to the line with a chance to win it, Marquette inbounded from the baseline and ultimately turned the ball over with 4.3 seconds to play.

“I think Butler played very good defense,” Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski said. “We don’t necessarily have somebody who’s just going to go and get a shot on their own. A lot of time at the end of the game it breaks down to somebody being able to do that and we weren’t able to do that tonight.”

Carlino, a fifth-year transfer guard from BYU, struggled with his shot for most of the day but accounted for two of Marquette’s four 3-pointers and scored 14 points in the second half. He finished with 18, tying him with guard Duane Wilson for the team lead.

Wilson scored 13 after halftime, including five in overtime.

Forward Juan Anderson and center Luke Fisher each added 12 for the Golden Eagles, who have lost five straight games.

“They all (hurt), especially these overtime games,” Fisher said. “This past week, two overtime games and a not so good one against Seton Hall. Hopefully, we can get together and make something of it.”

NOTES: Butler was playing its first game as a ranked team since Dec. 15, when the Bulldogs were No. 23. ... The Bulldogs had won four of the last six meetings with Marquette but had only won once at the Bradley Center -- a 76-65 decision in the 1990-91 season. The all-time series with the two teams is now tied, 16-16. ... The Golden Eagles came into the game shooting 47 percent from the field in home games and 45 percent overall this season. ... Portland Trail Blazers SG Wesley Matthews was in attendance. Matthews was a four-year starter for the Golden Eagles from 2005 to 2009.