Preview: Butler vs. Missouri State

After registering a school-record 144 points in a wild season opener, Butler will find things much more difficult when it begins play in the eight-team Puerto Rico Tip-Off against Missouri State on Thursday. The 20th-ranked Bulldogs, who return seven of their top nine scorers from an NCAA Tournament team, look to find their rhythm while integrating a handful of new players into the rotation.

Guard Tyler Lewis scored a career-high 17 points in his debut for Butler after transferring from North Carolina State as the Bulldogs rolled 144-71 over The Citadel. Forward Jackson Davis, who played only 66 minutes last season, also poured in 19 points in the opener to join six others in double figures for Butler. The Bulldogs will lean on 2014-15 Big East first-team selection Kellen Dunham and second-team pick Roosevelt Jones to lead the way against the Bears, who return all five starters from an 11-20 team. Missouri State turned the ball over 17 times in dropping its opener 80-65 at Oral Roberts last Friday.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT BUTLER (1-0): Dunham, a senior who scored 24 points in 18 minutes Saturday, averaged 16.5 points last season and has drained 215 shots from 3-point range in his career. Jones, a 6-4 senior who does his best work in the paint, scored 12.7 points per game last season and is the top returning rebounder (5.2). The Bulldogs will look for more from the 6-8 Davis, 6-7 Andrew Chrabascz, 6-8 Tyler Wideman and 6-6 Austin Etherington on the boards while 6-6 shooter Kelan Martin expects to build on a solid freshman season (7.1 points).

ABOUT MISSOURI STATE (0-1): Three players that started at least 16 games last season began the opener on the bench and two scored in double figures – Chris Kendrix (13) and Loomis Gerring (10). Newcomer Jordan Martin added 11 points and top returning scorer Camyn Boone chipped in with nine for the Bears, who shot 40.7 percent from the field against Oral Roberts. Obediah Church, a 6-8 freshman, recorded four points, 10 rebounds and five blocks – the most swats by a Missouri State player in a game since 2007 – in his career debut.

TIP-INS

1. Dunham boasts 1,435 career points and needs five more to move into 13th on the school’s all-time list.

2. Missouri State senior G Dorrian Williams had four assists in the opener to reach 300 in his career.

3. The Bulldogs have won two of three meetings, but Missouri State triumphed 72-57 in the last encounter in 1998.

PREDICTION: Butler 82, Missouri State 60