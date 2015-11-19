FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No. 22 Butler 93, Missouri State 59
November 19, 2015 / 9:22 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 22 Butler didn’t smash any school scoring records Thursday, but it lit up the scoreboard again while easily advancing to the semifinals of the Puerto Rico Tip-Off.

Forward Andrew Chrabascz and reserve forward Kelan Martin each scored 18 points as the Bulldogs clobbered Missouri State 93-59 at Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan.

Coming off a 144-point performance in its season opener on Saturday night against The Citadel, Butler (2-0) shot 60 percent from the floor as it established a 49-25 halftime lead and never really let up until the margin reached 38 points with 10:19 remaining.

Guard Kellen Dunham added 11 points for the Bulldogs, who will play Temple in a semifinal on Friday. Point guard Tyler Lewis distributed 10 of Butler’s 23 assists and guard Roosevelt Jones contributed 10 rebounds.

Guard Dequon Miller scored 15 points for the Bears (0-2) and freshman guard Jarred Dixon came off the bench to add 11. But Missouri State couldn’t consistently make shots against Butler’s physical defense, hitting only 20-of-59 from the field and 2-of-15 on 3-pointers.

The teams combined for 53 fouls and 59 free throws. The Bears were just 17-of-30 at the foul line.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
