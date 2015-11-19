No. 22 Butler 93, Missouri State 59

No. 22 Butler didn’t smash any school scoring records Thursday, but it lit up the scoreboard again while easily advancing to the semifinals of the Puerto Rico Tip-Off.

Forward Andrew Chrabascz and reserve forward Kelan Martin each scored 18 points as the Bulldogs clobbered Missouri State 93-59 at Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan.

Coming off a 144-point performance in its season opener on Saturday night against The Citadel, Butler (2-0) shot 60 percent from the floor as it established a 49-25 halftime lead and never really let up until the margin reached 38 points with 10:19 remaining.

Guard Kellen Dunham added 11 points for the Bulldogs, who will play Temple in a semifinal on Friday. Point guard Tyler Lewis distributed 10 of Butler’s 23 assists and guard Roosevelt Jones contributed 10 rebounds.

Guard Dequon Miller scored 15 points for the Bears (0-2) and freshman guard Jarred Dixon came off the bench to add 11. But Missouri State couldn’t consistently make shots against Butler’s physical defense, hitting only 20-of-59 from the field and 2-of-15 on 3-pointers.

The teams combined for 53 fouls and 59 free throws. The Bears were just 17-of-30 at the foul line.