Butler has a history of pulling off upsets in the NCAA Tournament, but the fourth-seeded Bulldogs face a tough matchup against No. 1 seed North Carolina in the South Region semifinals Friday in Memphis, Tenn. Butler is trying to knock off a No. 1 seed for the third time after doing so in 2010 and 2011 en route to back-to-back championship game appearances.

The Bulldogs breezed through the first weekend with relative ease as they never trailed in wins over Winthrop 76-64 and Middle Tennessee 74-65, and spent a total of 1:18 tied in those contests. The Tar Heels had a much tougher time and had to rally from a five-point deficit in the final three minutes of a 72-65 victory over Arkansas in the second round. “Sometimes you need games like that,” North Carolina guard Joel Berry II told reporters. “We haven’t had a game like that in a while. Now we know we can win a game when we’re down five with three minutes to go.” The Tar Heels are in the Sweet 16 for the third straight year and the ninth time in the past 13 seasons.

TV: 7:09 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT BUTLER (25-8): The Bulldogs have been crisp on offense in the tournament, shooting 50 percent overall and 47 percent from 3-point range, with Memphis transfer Avery Woodson (8.9 points) going 8-of-14 from behind the arc. They’ll need to continue that to keep pace with North Carolina, and Butler also needs to keep limiting its turnovers – the Bulldogs average 10.2 per game, ninth-fewest in the nation. Swingman Kelan Martin (16 points, 5.8 rebounds) leads the Bulldogs in scoring and rebounding, while forward Andrew Chrabascz (11.1 points, 4.5 rebounds) and freshman guard Kamar Baldwin (10 points) also score in double digits.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (29-7): The Tar Heels nearly met their match with Arkansas’ frenetic style of play, but their up-tempo game should match up better against the Bulldogs. North Carolina has no shortage of offensive weapons, beginning with swingman Justin Jackson (18.1 points, 4.7 rebounds) and forwards Kennedy Meeks (12.7 points, 9.1 rebounds) and Isaiah Hicks (12.4 points, 5.7 rebounds). The biggest question for the Tar Heels is the status of Berry (14.4 points, 3.7 assists), who has been hobbled by an ankle injury and struggled to a 2-for-13 shooting performance against the Razorbacks.

TIP-INS

1. North Carolina is 26-8 all-time in region semifinals and won 12 of its last 13 Sweet 16 games.

2. Butler is 20-0 this season and 55-2 under coach Chris Holtmann when shooting for a higher percentage than its opponent.

3. ACC teams knocked Butler out of the NCAA Tournament in each of the past two seasons, and in three of its last five trips to the tourney.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 76, Butler 72