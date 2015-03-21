Preview: Butler vs. Notre Dame

It was not always pretty for Notre Dame and Butler in the round of 64, but fortunately the NCAA Tournament is not a beauty pageant. The third-seeded Fighting Irish take on the sixth-seeded Bulldogs in Pittsburgh on Saturday night with both teams looking to advance to the Sweet 16. Notre Dame has not reached the Sweet 16 since 2003, while Butler - the NCAA Tournament runner-up in 2010 and 2011 - is seeking its fifth trip to the regional semifinals since 2003.

The Fighting Irish enter this matchup having won six in a row, although they have not defeated their Indiana rival since 1990, losing each of the last six matchups. They will have a good chance of snapping that streak if they can get another standout performance from Zach Auguste, who shot 10-of-14 for 25 points in Thursday’s hard-fought 69-65 victory over No. 14 Northeastern. The Bulldogs topped No. 11 Texas in their NCAA Tournament opener, ending the game on a 12-5 run to capture an ugly 56-48 victory.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, TBS

ABOUT BUTLER (23-10): The Bulldogs defeated the Longhorns despite shooting 33.3 percent, missing nine of their 13 3-pointers and collecting five offensive rebounds on 32 missed shots en route to a 41-28 deficit on the boards. “We’ve been able to grind out a lot of wins,” Butler coach Chris Holtmann told the media. “It was a back-and-forth game. ... I can’t give our guys enough credit for grinding out this one. To have five field goals in the second half and come away with the win says a lot about them.” Kellen Dunham (16.8 points) is Butler’s biggest offensive weapon as the junior guard proved versus Texas by scoring 20 points - 11 more than any of his teammates.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (30-5): The Fighting Irish are the second-best shooting team in the nation (51 percent) and have four players who shoot at least 40 percent from the arc. Jerian Grant averages team highs of 16.8 points and 6.6 assists - right in line with his numbers against Northeastern (17 points, five assists) - although the All-American candidate has missed 23 of his last 27 attempts from 3-point range. “I am thrilled,” coach Mike Brey said after his team outscored Northeastern 22-2 in transition and 17-0 in points off turnovers. “I told them in the locker room, ‘We weren’t going to beat them by 15, OK? So don’t anybody walk out of here feeling like we should have won by 15.’ It was going to be a dogfight.”

TIP-INS

1. The Fighting Irish, who averaged 8.3 made 3-pointers in their first 34 games, were 2-of-6 from long range in the round of 64.

2. Butler F Roosevelt Jones (12.4 points, 5.2 rebounds) - the team’s second-leading scorer and rebounder - sprained his left knee against Texas, but is expected to play Saturday.

3. Notre Dame averages 78.8 points - good for 12th in the nation - while the Bulldogs have allowed more than 76 points only once all season.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 72, Butler 57