Notre Dame 67, Butler 64 (OT): Steve Vasturia scored a career-high 20 points as the Fighting Irish outlasted the Bulldogs in Pittsburgh to book a spot in the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16.

Jerian Grant contributed 16 points, Demetrius Jackson added 13 and Zach Auguste pulled down 13 rebounds as third-seeded Notre Dame (31-5) advanced to next week’s regional semifinals in Cleveland, where it will take on No. 2 Kansas or seventh-seeded Wichita State. Pat Connaughton chipped in seven points, nine rebounds and five blocks for the Irish.

Roosevelt Jones poured in 23 points to pace the sixth-seeded Bulldogs (23-11), who also received 20 points from Andrew Chrabascz. Kameron Woods pulled down 15 rebounds and blocked three shots for Butler, which made 18-of-21 free throws but shot 33.3 percent from the field.

Each team opened overtime with four quick points before Jackson found Connaughton for a 3-pointer from the right corner, giving Notre Dame the lead for good. Vasturia’s 3-pointer at the shot-clock buzzer made it 65-61 with 1:21 remaining and Grant put an exclamation point on a strong overtime session for the Irish with a nifty left-handed layup with 18.2 seconds to go, creating a 67-62 cushion.

The Irish led 41-36 with about 14 minutes to play in regulation before the Bulldogs scored 11 straight points - all by Jones and Chrabascz - to go up by six with roughly 9 1/2 minutes to go. Notre Dame responded with 12 of the next 15 points to go in front 53-50 on Auguste’s putback with 4:14 remaining, but Kellen Dunham’s 3-pointer evened the score at 55 with 2:57 left and neither team scored the rest of the session.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Jones scored 15 points in the first half - one more than all of his teammates combined - as Butler trailed 31-29 at the break. ... A double-dribble call on Auguste with two seconds left in regulation gave Butler two chances at the win. First, Dunham - who finished 2-of-13 from the field for eight points - had his 3-point attempt blocked by Connaughton with 0.6 seconds left. On the ensuing inbounds pass, Woods’ last-ditch attempt from the lane came up short. ... Notre Dame’s win helped the ACC improve to 9-0 in the tournament. North Carolina and North Carolina State locked up spots in the Sweet 16 earlier Saturday, while Duke, Virginia and Louisville try to do the same Sunday.