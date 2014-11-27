Preview: Butler vs. Oklahoma

Butler looks to knock off a second ranked team in as many days when it takes on No. 21 Oklahoma on Thursday in the Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals at the Bahamas. The Bulldogs pounded No. 6 North Carolina on the boards to earn a 74-66 victory Wednesday despite cold shooting and must be sharper against the athletic Sooners, who beat UCLA by 10 in the first round. “I’ve said it from the beginning of the year,” Butler’s interim coach Chris Holtmann told reporters, “we have really tough guys.”

Alex Barlow and freshman Kelan Martin each scored 17 and combined to drain seven 3-pointers in the opening round as the Bulldogs won while shooting 30.6 percent from the field. Oklahoma must keep Butler off the offensive boards where they dominated North Carolina 29-14, led by Kameron Woods’ eight. Sooners guard Buddy Hield, who was born in Freeport on the island of Grand Bahama, is poised to provide more thrills for his hometown fans after scoring 24 on Wednesday.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (3-1): The Sooners must improve its shooting as well after making only 32.8 percent from the field and missing 28 of their 38 attempts from behind the 3-point arc in the first round. Hield nailed three of his four treys in crunch time, though, and Frank Booker drained three for a season-high 11 points. Oklahoma could use a breakout game from 6-8 transfer TaShawn Thomas, who averaged 15.4 last season at Houston and has contributed 32 points in four contests with the Sooners.

ABOUT BUTLER (4-0): Martin has given the Bulldogs a boost while scoring in double figures three times in his first four college games - making 14-of-24 shots in the last two. His ability should create more space for Barlow and leading scorer Kellen Dunham (17 points per game) while giving playmaker Roosevelt Jones (28 assists in four games) another option on the perimeter. Woods averages just over 10 rebounds and fellow forward Andrew Chrabascz has contributed 9.3 points per game in the early going.

TIP-INS

1. The Sooners committed only 10 turnovers against UCLA after coughing the ball up 20 times in their previous game against Northwestern State.

2. Barlow, a former walk-on, made four 3-pointers against North Carolina after draining three in the first three games.

3. Oklahoma’s 6-4 G Isaiah Cousins is averaging 7.5 rebounds, second on the team behind Spangler (10.3).

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 72, Butler 68