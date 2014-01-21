Preview: Butler at Providence

Providence goes into battle for the third time in less than a week as the Friars attempt to extend their winning streak to four against visiting Butler on Tuesday. Providence, which has only six active players on the roster averaging more than 7 ½ minutes of playing time, come in off Thursday’s double-overtime victory over St. John’s and an upset of then-No. 19 Creighton on Saturday. Butler snapped a five-game losing streak with an overtime win over Marquette on Saturday.

The first-ever meeting between the two programs features the second and third highest scorers in the Big East -- Providence’s Bryce Cotton (20.4) and Kellen Dunham of Butler (18.4). Cotton was forced to take over the point guard duties when Kris Dunn was lost with an injury early on in the season and leads the league in assists. Dunham ranks third in the Big East in 3-pointers made per game and shoots 39.1 percent from beyond the arc.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT BUTLER (11-7, 1-5 Big East): The Bulldogs lost three times in overtime during their five-game slide and are shooting only 40.3 percent from the field in Big East play. Dunham has almost doubled his scoring output from last season when he was a freshman and averages 2.8 makes from 3-point range while Khyle Marshall is the only other double-figure scorer (15.8). Kameron Woods, who leads the league in rebounds (9.9) and scores 9.1 points per game, will be a key against the Friars’ athletic front line.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (13-5, 3-2): Cotton leads the Big East in minutes per game (39.3), playing all 130 in the last three games, and the Friars turned the ball over only five times against Creighton. Forwards Tyler Harris (13.2), LaDontae Henton (13.1) and Kadeem Batts (12.8) give the Friars three more solid options with diverse talents who are scoring in double figures. Carson Desrosiers, a 7-0 transfer from Wake Forest, provided 23 strong minutes against Creighton with three blocks and Henton leads the team in rebounding (7.3)

TIP-INS

1. Providence leads the nation in free-throw shooting at 79.6 percent while the Bulldogs are making only 66.1 – last in the Big East.

2. Butler is 2-4 in six overtime games and is one shy of the team’s record of seven extra-period contests in 1996-97.

3. The Friars are 9-1 at home, the only loss in double overtime 81-80 against Seton Hall.

PREDICTION: Providence 74, Butler 64