Preview: Butler at Providence

Second place in the Big East will be on the line Saturday when Providence hosts Butler in the regular-season finale for both teams. The teams are tied with Georgetown - which hosts Seton Hall on Saturday - entering the last game before the conference tourney, and there exists a wide range of possibilities going into the weekend. The 23rd-ranked Friars, who are coming off a 79-66 win over Seton Hall on Wednesday, gain the No. 2 seed with a win.

The Bulldogs need to win and get a loss from the Hoyas to claim the second seed, which is afforded the privilege of playing the winner of a play-in game the previous night at Madison Square Garden. Both teams could fall as far as the fourth spot, while Providence has a chance to plummet to the fifth seed if Georgetown and St. John’s both win. No. 21 Butler is 3-3 over its last six games following a 60-54 loss to the Hoyas at home Tuesday.

TV: Noon ET, FSN

ABOUT BUTLER (21-9, 11-6 Big East): The bright spot in the loss to the Hoyas was the return of standout forward Andrew Chrabascz from a broken hand that caused him to miss four games. The sophomore showed some rust, scoring eight points on 3-of-10 shooting, but averaged 17.8 in five games prior to the one in which he was hurt. Chrabascz missed all six of his shot attempts and produced a season-low two points before fouling out in the Bulldogs’ 66-62 loss to Providence on Jan. 6.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (21-9, 11-6): The Friars are undefeated (4-0) in the past month when not playing Villanova, averaging 64.5 points in two setbacks against the Wildcats but 77.3 in the four victories, and their offense peaked in the second half on Wednesday. Providence shot 16-of-24 from the floor and made 15-of-17 free throws after the break to outscore the Pirates 50-29. While Ben Bentil scored a career-high 21 points, LaDontae Henton matched him to become the fourth player in school history to score 2,000 points.

TIP-INS

1. Henton (2,004) needs 18 points to surpass Eric Murdock for third place on the school’s all-time list and 42 to get by Jimmy Walker for second.

2. Bulldogs leading scorer SG Kellen Dunham was held to a season-low eight points against Georgetown.

3. Friars PG Kris Dunn has 17 assists and six steals with only three turnovers in his last two games.

PREDICTION: Providence 72, Butler 67