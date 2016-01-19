Preview: Butler at Providence

The Providence Friars are mired in a midseason shooting slump and their competition is only going to get more challenging. The 17th-ranked Friars will look to rediscover their shooting touch when they host No. 24 Butler - the first of three straight ranked opponents on Providence’s slate - on Tuesday in a key Big East matchup.

After reeling off eight straight wins while scoring at least 73 points seven times, the Friars have dropped two of three while averaging 62 points. They have shot 32.4 percent during the 1-2 stretch, including a 30.1 percent showing in an 81-72 home loss against Seton Hall on Saturday. The Bulldogs opened league play with an 81-73 setback against Providence and have lost four of five meetings between the teams since they joined the league two seasons ago. On an emotional day when Butler and its fans honored former center Andrew Smith - who died of cancer last week - the Bulldogs rolled to a 78-58 win over St. John’s on Saturday.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT BUTLER (13-4, 2-3 Big East): Kellen Dunham continues to put some recent shooting woes in the rearview mirror and led the Bulldogs with 24 points against St. John‘s. The senior standout is shooting a respectable 46.7 percent from the floor and an impressive 59.1 percent from 3-point range over his last four games after making 10-of-60 shots - and just 2-of-32 from beyond the arc - over a dismal five-game stretch. The last of those five rocky contests was the loss to Providence, when Dunham missed all five of his 3-point tries in his fourth straight single-digit performance.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (15-3, 3-2): Many of the Friars’ cold stretches have come early in games, which has caused the team to trail at halftime in four of its five conference affairs. “We’ve been down double digits in each of our last three games,” coach Ed Cooley told reporters Saturday. “To try and fight back, it hasn’t been a very good thing to watch.” Ben Bentil led Providence with 21 points and nine rebounds against Seton Hall while star guard Kris Dunn had 16 before fouling out with three minutes left.

TIP-INS

1. Dunn leads the Big East in assists per game (6.7) but has just five total - against nine turnovers - in the last two games.

2. Butler F Kelan Martin had 22 points and 10 rebounds against the Red Storm.

3. Bulldogs G Roosevelt Jones ranks second to Dunn in the conference in steals (1.8) and has 11 thefts over a four-game stretch.

PREDICTION: Providence 72, Butler 70