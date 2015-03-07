Butler finally beats Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- Butler’s first win over Providence couldn’t have come at a better time.

After three failed attempts, the fourth time turned out to be the charm as No. 21-ranked Butler earned a gritty 68-64 victory after No. 24 ranked Providence nearly erased a double-digit deficit on Saturday in front of a large and rowdy crowd at the Dunkin Donuts Center.

“Any time’s a good time, but yeah, this was, again, I think they’re really good so to do this on Senior Day on the road with a great environment, I can’t say enough about the crowd and the environment and the energy that they brought,” Butler coach Chris Holtmann said.

Junior forward Roosevelt Jones scored a team-high 16 points and junior guard Kellen Dunham added 15 for the Bulldogs, who won despite making only 39.2 percent of their field goals (20-of-51). Senior forward Kameron Woods contributed a game-high 12 rebounds.

Butler (22-9, 12-6 in the Big East) knocked down 20-of-20 free throws after missing 12-of-22 in a 60-54 loss to Georgetown last Tuesday.

“We didn’t do anything different,” Holtmann said. “We practice them every day and we try to be intentional how we practice them, and we really didn’t do anything different -- maybe practiced them a little bit more, but not a whole lot more. They went in today.”

Providence (21-10, 11-7) was unable to set a school record for conference victories, but tied the 2003-04 team for most wins in Big East play.

Senior forward LaDontae Henton, who led the Friars in scoring in the first half, didn’t score his first points of the second until a free throw with 3:49 remaining and finished with eight points.

Sophomore guard Kris Dunn had a game-high 23 points and six assists, while senior forward Tyler Harris added 17 points off the bench for Providence, which shot 41.1 percent (23-of-56).

“I‘m really proud of our group,” Providence coach Ed Cooley said. “For whatever reason, didn’t play with any, we just didn’t have any pop for about 27 minutes, and then for 13 minutes, I thought we played really, really well. We got it close.”

Butler opened up a 16-point lead, the largest of the game, on senior guard Alex Barlow’s 3-pointer early in the second half to claim a 46-30 advantage, but Dunn and Harris combined for 11 points to lead the Friars on a furious 15-2 run to pull within three points.

After the Friars made it a one-point game, Martin hit two free throws and added a 3-pointer, and Dunham knocked down a shot from long distance to give the Bulldogs some breathing room at 58-49 with nearly five minutes to play.

Dunn was fouled after burying a driving layup and sank the free throw with 50.7 seconds to go, making it 62-59, but the Friars wouldn’t come any closer.

Butler made six-of-six free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.

“I think this might have been as well as we’ve played maybe all year,” Holtmann said.

Said Cooley: “You’ve got to give Butler a lot of credit, you know, coming into this environment -- one of the best crowds I’ve seen here since we’ve been here.”

Sophomore forward Andrew Chrabascz scored seven straight points to give the Bulldogs an early 9-3 lead, but the Friars erased the deficit and 15-14 led with 8:31 to play in the first half.

Freshman wing Kelan Martin came off the bench to score a team-high nine first-half points in the final 11:08 for Butler, which used a 19-7 run to take a 33-22 halftime lead.

Henton had seven first half points to lead Providence, which shot 28 percent in the first 20 minutes.

“Last time we played them at home, (Henton) really got the best of me because of off the ball screens and things like that, so coming into this game I had to make sure I focus, making sure I know where he’s at every time, making sure I know his tendencies,” Jones said.

Butler enters the Big East Tournament, which begins Wednesday in New York City, as a No. 3 seed after Georgetown’s victory over Seton Hall on Saturday to clinch second place in the Big East.

“Man, this league is so good,” Holtmann said. “I think, honestly, there’s seven or eight teams that could make a run at (the Big East Tournament). I really believe that. It’s going to be about playing well and match-ups may be important. ... I like how we’re playing right now.”

Providence, the defending Big East Tournament champion, entered the day in a three-way tie for second in the Big East, but could finish as low as fifth in the conference.

“It’s play well (in the tournament), or pack your stuff up and have a good day,” Cooley said.

NOTES: No. 21 Butler and No. 24 Providence met for the fourth time Saturday. The Friars won the previous three meetings, including a 66-62 decision on Jan. 6, by an average of 6.3 points. ... Chris Holtmann, named the Bulldogs’ interim coach in the fall, is a finalist for the Naismith Coach of the Year Award. Butler was unranked at the start of the season. ... Junior G Kellen Dunham, Butler’ leading scorer, has averaged 18.8 points in four career games against the Friars. ... F LaDontae Henton, the leading scorer in Big East play at 20.1 points per game, is on track to become the sixth Providence player ever to lead the league in scoring. ... The Friars honored three seniors before tip-off on Senior Day -- Henton, F Tyler Harris, and C Carson Desrosiers.