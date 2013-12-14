FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: Butler at Purdue
December 15, 2013 / 1:46 AM / 4 years ago

Preview: Butler at Purdue

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Purdue seeks its fourth straight win and a bit of payback when it renews acquaintances with in-state foe Butler on Saturday in the Crossroads Classic at Indianapolis. In the prior encounter in this event two seasons ago, the Bulldogs had lost three straight games and were trailing the Boilermakers by double digits at halftime before winning 67-65 on a tip-in with one second remaining. That was Butler’s third straight win in the series after losing 37 of the first 50 games dating back to 1901.

If recent history is any guide, Purdue will be in for another tight affair. Five of its eight wins have come by single digits, including a 69-64 triumph over Eastern Michigan last Saturday in which head coach Matt Painter’s team survived a 36.4 percent mark from the floor in the second half. The Bulldogs had no such issues in their most recent affair, a 100-41 rout of Division III Manchester University that set the school’s modern-day record for its most lopsided victory.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT BUTLER (7-2): While Manchester was not the caliber of opponent the Bulldogs will face going forward, head coach Brandon Miller was still pleased with his team’s effort, saying postgame that “our guys played Butler basketball from start to finish.” That brand has featured balanced scoring, led by guard Kellen Dunham (18.7) and forward Khyle Marshall (17), and a disciplined approach that has seen the Bulldogs turn the ball over just 9.3 times per game.

ABOUT PURDUE (8-2): Painter has been given a boost early on by the play of guard Bryson Scott, one of several underclassmen on the Boilermakers’ roster. Making his first career start in the win over Eastern Michigan, Scott had 16 points, a season-high five assists and three steals in 24 minutes. The freshman also went 10-for-13 from the line and free-throw shooting has not been a strong suit for Purdue, which entered the week ranked 288th in the country with a 64.8 percent mark from the line.

TIP-INS

1. Both teams participated in the Old Spice Classic earlier this season and both lost to Oklahoma State. Butler topped Washington State while Purdue fell to the Cougars during the event.

2. Scott has made his only three 3-point attempts this season.

3. Dunham is 19-for-35 from beyond the arc over his last five games.

PREDICTION: Purdue 71, Butler 67

