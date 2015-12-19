Preview: Butler vs. Purdue

Purdue looks for its fifth 12-0 start in school history and a bit of payback when the eighth-ranked Boilermakers renew acquaintances with in-state rival and No. 18 Butler on Saturday at the Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis. This series has been highly competitive throughout its 56-game history but it will have a different spin this season as it will be the first time both schools enter the contest ranked.

Although defensive-minded Purdue returned to the Top 10 this week for the first time in four years, it remembers well two years ago when then-sophomore guard Kellen Dunham poured in 25 points as the Bulldogs knocked off the Boilermakers 76-70 for their fourth straight win in the series. Purdue, which will rely on reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Raphael Davis to check Dunham, is led by a pair of 7-footers, sophomore Isaac Haas and senior A.J. Hammons, who combine for over 26 points per contest on 63 percent shooting while splitting time in the middle. “You can get can overwhelmed with their size,” Butler coach Chris Holtmann told reporters this week. “Certainly they can finish at the rim and (Purdue can) get the ball inside. We’ll have to do a good job at keeping the ball out of the post.”

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT BUTLER (8-1): Last week’s Big East Player of the Week, 6-6 sophomore Kelan Martin, scored a career-high 25 points in a 94-86 victory over Tennessee last Saturday. The Bulldogs average 91.7 points per game - second in the nation - and shoot 51.4 percent from the field while committing just 10.1 turnovers. Dunham leads five players in double figures at 19.1 points per game and senior forward Roosevelt Jones contributes 13.1 points and 7.4 rebounds, but the Bulldogs don’t get major minutes from anybody over 6-8.

ABOUT PURDUE (11-0): The Boilermakers have had a week off since dispatching Youngstown State 95-64 last Saturday behind 15 points and 11 rebounds from Hammons and 15 points and six assists from 6-9 freshman Caleb Swanigan. Purdue ranks first in Division I in field-goal percentage defense (33.3), sixth in rebound margin (plus-13.2) and eighth in scoring defense (57.5). Haas (13.5 points, 5.3 rebounds) and Hammons (12.6, 8.1) are the Boilermakers’ top scorers, while Davis averages 11.6 points and Swanigan chips in 9.9 points as well as a team-high 9.2 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Purdue holds a 37-18 advantage in the series that dates to 1901.

2. ESPN metric Basketball Power Index ranked Purdue No. 1 in the country this week.

3. Over the last three games, Martin has set two career highs in scoring and has 69 points in 69 minutes.

PREDICTION: Purdue 73, Butler 59