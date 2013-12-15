FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Butler 76, Purdue 70
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 15, 2013 / 1:46 AM / 4 years ago

Butler 76, Purdue 70

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: ADDED “season-high” to Johnson’s point total.)

Butler 76, Purdue 70: Kellen Dunham scored 16 of his 25 points in the first half and the Bulldogs held off a late rally to top the Boilermakers in the Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis.

Khyle Marshall had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Butler (8-2), which improved to 3-0 all-time in the event. Erik Fromm chipped in 14 points, making three of the Bulldogs’ six 3-pointers.

Terone Johnson led Purdue (8-3) with a season-high 20 points and seven rebounds. Bryson Scott scored 15 points and A.J. Hammons had 10 for the Boilermakers.

Dunham’s 3-pointer with less than five minutes left made it 62-53 and the margin ballooned to 16 points inside of two minutes before Purdue stormed back. Basil Smotherman and Scott had baskets in a five-second span to cut the deficit to 73-65 with 44 seconds left and Smotherman had a three-point play to make it a four-point game with 19 ticks remaining before Elijah Brown’s free throws finally iced it.

Purdue led by as many as eight points early on but needed a Scott 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the first half to get within 36-33 at intermission. Johnson had a pair of baskets in an 8-1 burst by the Boilermakers to begin the second half, but Brown had a layup and a 3-pointer on consecutive possessions to help Butler bounce back and take a 55-49 advantage.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Purdue owns a 37-17 series lead but has lost four straight meetings. ... Hammons fouled out with 2:25 left and Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter then picked up a technical foul. ... Butler was 18-of-30 from the line, going 5-for-10 in the final minute to help Purdue stick around.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.