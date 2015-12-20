No. 17 Butler hands No. 9 Purdue first loss

INDIANAPOLIS -- Butler doesn’t make ESPN’s Top 10 plays often, and the Bulldogs do not use lots of style points to compile victories.

But as it so often does, No. 17 Butler found a way on Saturday, getting a collective 52 points from senior guard Roosevelt Jones, junior guard Tyler Lewis and junior center Andrew Chrabascz in a 74-68 victory against previously unbeaten No. 9 Purdue in the Crossroads Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

“Players win games, and tonight our guys’ defense won it,” Butler coach Chris Holtmann said. “We were gritty. Our guys have terrific respect for Purdue. We beat an excellent basketball team.”

Jones finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds, Lewis tied a career high with 17 points, and Chrabascz added 16.

Leading by only four at halftime, Butler (9-1) began to pull away from the cold-shooting Boilermakers (11-1) in the second half, grabbing a 59-43 lead on Lewis’ field goal with 6:23 remaining, essentially slamming the door on Purdue’s comeback hopes.

“We were excited about this game,” said Lewis, who added four assists and four steals in his best overall game as a Bulldog. “Our defense really mattered.”

While Jones features an unorthodox game that includes lots of off-balance runners in the lane, he made every big play when Butler needed one.

“The way I play is just the way I am,” Jones said. “I am good at what I do. I always play with a chip on my shoulder.”

The Boilermakers now are 0-5 in the Crossroads Classic, including 0-3 against Butler, which is 4-1 in the event.

Caleb Swanigan had a career-best 25 points and 11 rebounds for Purdue, and A.J. Hammons added 12 points.

The Bulldogs won despite the fact that leading scorer Kellen Dunham (19.1 points) was 0 of 12 from the field and scored two points.

Turnovers were a big factor. Purdue was guilty of 18, while Butler committed eight.

“We weren’t taking care of the ball,” said Purdue senior guard and captain Rapheal Davis, who shut down Dunham. “Turnovers are a recipe for disaster. We also learned tonight that we must play hard the whole game.”

Swanigan had impressive numbers but was guilty of seven turnovers.

“I tried to force feed the post several times when I should have made a better decision,” Swanigan said.

Purdue actually got within 70-68 with 26.4 seconds left, but Butler scored the final four points. The Bulldogs won despite shooting only 39.7 percent, partly because they were outrebounded only 44-40 by the much taller Boilermakers.

“We didn’t make good decisions tonight, and Butler was the tougher team,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “Jones is a unique player, but he knows how to get things done and how to win. Tyler Lewis was better than our point guards.”

A tip-in by Lewis gave Butler a 36-31 lead with 15:36 remaining. Consecutive field goals from Jones and Chrabascz increased the Bulldogs’ advantage to 40-33, and another Lewis basket made it a nine-point margin.

Butler continued to take advantage of Purdue’s sloppy play, taking a 49-37 lead with 11:41 remaining, prompting a Boilermakers timeout.

Purdue had made 14 turnovers with 11:41 remaining, nine more than Butler.

Jones had 10 first-half points and Chrabascz added nine as Butler took a 31-27 lead despite the fact that Dunham was 0 of 7 from the field in his 18 minutes.

Purdue, which got 13 first-half points from Swanigan, scored only four points in the opening half’s final 8:11 while Butler scored nine.

Defense reigned in the opening half when Purdue made only 11 of 31 field goal attempts (35.3 percent) and Butler made 12 of 35 (34.3 percent). The Boilermakers outrebounded the Bulldogs 23-22 but were guilty of eight turnovers, including three each from Swanigan and point guard Johnny Hill.

NOTES: Purdue entered as the only team in America to be undefeated and to have won each of its games by double figures. ... The Boilermakers came in ranked in the Top 50 nationally in 12 of 17 statistical categories. ... Butler came in having beaten Purdue four consecutive times, including the 2011 and 2013 Crossroads Classic by eight combined points. ... The Bulldogs entered having scored 94, 93 and 85 points in their three most recent games. ... Butler was 3-1 in the Crossroads Classic before facing Purdue.