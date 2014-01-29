Preview: Butler at Seton Hall

Seton Hall can reach .500 in conference play when it hosts Big East newcomer Butler on Wednesday night. The Pirates have had to overcome a string of injuries but finally have their roster healthy and intact as they prepare to face the Bulldogs for the first time in program history. One thing the teams have in common is playing tight games -- Seton Hall has a pair of one-point losses in its last four while Butler has gone to overtime four times in eight league contests.

The step up in class from mid-major power has been a rocky transition for the Bulldogs, who started the season by winning 10 of their first 12 before opening conference play with seven losses in eight games. Consistent offense has been the biggest issue for Butler, which has failed to surpass 60 points in regulation in five consecutive games and has seen its scoring average dip nearly a full five points since league play began. The Bulldogs are seeking their first road win since Dec. 21 at Evansville.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT BUTLER (11-9, 1-7 Big East): The Bulldogs are coming off back-to-back losses to Providence and St. John’s and one of the biggest problems is the way they have been manhandled on the glass, getting rebounded by a combined 72-43 in the two contests. Leading rebounder Kameron Woods has pulled down only 10 in the two games after averaging 12 in the previous four, giving him 11 games with double-digit boards on the season. Sophomore guard Kellen Dunham is third in the Big East in scoring with an average of 18.1 points and is joined in double figures by forward Khyle Marshall (15.8).

ABOUT SETON HALL (12-8, 3-4): Fuquan Edwin missed four games earlier in the season but he raised his game since returning to the starting lineup. Edwin, who ranks fourth nationally in steals (2.9) and is the school’s career leader in that category, scored 30 points in Saturday’s 86-69 victory over DePaul and is averaging 22 points and shooting 60 percent in his last three games. “He’s the best defender that I’ve seen in a very long time,“ DePaul coach Oliver Purnell told reporters after Saturday’s game. ”His defense turned into his offense. He’s really playing so well for them right now.”

TIP-INS

1. Edwin has registered at least one steal in 48 consecutive games.

2. Woods leads the Big East in rebounding at 9.5 per game while Pirates C Eugene Teague is second (8.6).

3. Seton Hall has limited its past three opponents to 26.5 percent from 3-point range while Butler leads the conference in defending the 3-pointer at 30.4 percent.

PREDICTION: Seton Hall 64, Butler 63