Preview: Butler vs. Seton Hall

Four days after closing out the regular season against each other, Seton Hall and Butler will square off Wednesday in the opening game of the Big East tournament at Madison Square Garden. Butler climbed out of the conference cellar by closing the regular season with back-to-back victories against DePaul and Seton Hall. The Pirates are trending the other way, wrapping up their regular season with seven losses in nine games.

The Bulldogs defeated the Pirates in both matchups this season, winning as many league games against Seton Hall as it did against the rest of the Big East. The biggest difference in Saturday’s 71-54 victory was 3-point shooting, as Butler was 11-of-18 compared to 3-of-14 for the visitors. “I‘m extremely proud of our guys’ effort. I thought our mindset and our approach from the very start was exactly where it needed to be,” noted Butler coach Brandon Miller. “We came out with an energy about us. It always helps when you go 8-for-8 from 3-point range to start the game, but along with making shots, we defended.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT BUTLER (14-16): The ninth-seeded Bulldogs had lost seven straight prior to their back-to-back victories last week - two games in which they allowed a total of 100 points. Kellen Dunham was Butler’s offensive star in the most recent matchup with the Pirates, making all seven of his 3-pointers en route to 29 points. Dunham is the team’s leading scorer at 16.8 points while Khyle Marshall (14.7) isn’t far behind following four straight games in which he has shot at least 50 percent from the field.

ABOUT SETON HALL (15-16): The Pirates’ bench actually outscored their starters in Saturday’s loss to the Bulldogs, with reserve Patrik Auda leading the way with 22 points. One strength the eighth-seeded Pirates have is that they shoot 72.2 percent from the foul line as a team, with six of their top seven scorers knocking down at least 70 percent of their foul shots. On the other hand, Seton Hall ranks just 295th nationally in rebounding, even though Gene Teague (7.7 boards) is a load at 6-9, 270 pounds.

TIP-INS

1. Entering Tuesday’s action, 16 players in the country had more blocks than Seton Hall had as a team (90).

2. Butler PG Alex Barlow is 6-of-8 from 3-point range with eight steals over his last two games.

3. The winner of Wednesday’s game will face top-seeded Villanova on Thursday afternoon.

PREDICTION: Seton Hall 68, Butler 67