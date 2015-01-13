Preview: Butler at Seton Hall

Sterling Gibbs is doing it all for Seton Hall as the Pirates host Butler on Tuesday in a Big East game. “We have the utmost confidence in Sterling, not just because he hit a big shot,” Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard told reporters after Gibbs made a 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left to beat Creighton 68-67 on Saturday. “For the fact that he’s carrying us right now. Not only is he making those shots, but he’s making every play.” Gibbs, a junior guard, is fourth in the Big East in scoring at 16.4 points per game and has an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.2 while at the controls of a young team, and shoots a conference-best 47.6 percent from 3-point range.

The No. 21 Pirates on Monday remained in the Top 25 for back-to-back weeks for the first time since 2001 after a 66-61 overtime victory against No. 5 Villanova on Jan. 3 vaulted them into the rankings. The Bulldogs defeated Xavier 88-76 on Saturday as all five starters scored in double figures. Butler, which has alternated wins and losses over its last five games, leads the Big East at 59.3 points allowed per game and has the conference’s third-leading scorer in Kellen Dunham.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FOX Sports 1

ABOUT BUTLER (12-5, 2-2 Big East): Dunham, a 6-6 junior guard, is second to Gibbs in 3-point shooting at 46.6 percent and averages 16.6 points, but scored only 10 while shooting 2-for-8 from the field - 0-for-1 from beyond the arc - against Xavier. The Bulldogs boast the Big East’s top rebounder in 6-9 senior Kameron Woods, who averages 9.1 while contributing 7.6 points. Roosevelt Jones, a 6-4 junior, averages 11.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists, and hasn’t attempted a 3-point shot.

ABOUT SETON HALL (13-3, 3-1): The Pirates - when healthy - start two freshmen, a sophomore, Gibbs and 6-9 senior Brandon Mobley (10 points, 5.6 rebounds per game). Angel Delgado (8.7 points, team-high 8.7 rebounds), a 6-9 freshman, was named Big East Rookie of the Week on Monday for the second time and leads the Big East in offensive rebounding (3.5). The Pirates are staying afloat without freshman starter Isaiah Whitehead (11.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists), who has missed the last five games with a stress fracture in his foot but hopes to return for the next contest against DePaul on Jan. 22.

TIP-INS

1. Dunham, who is third in the Big East in free throw percentage (87.7), has scored in double figures in every game this season.

2. Gibbs has 23 assists and six turnovers in four Big East contests.

3. Seton Hall defeated Butler 51-50 in the first round of the 2014 Big East tournament after the Bulldogs won twice during the regular season.

PREDICTION: Seton Hall 71, Butler 70