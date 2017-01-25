Preview: Butler at Seton Hall

Despite Butler getting off to its best start since joining the Big East in 2013-14, coach Chris Holtmann knows his team is playing with fire. After rallying from another big deficit against DePaul over the weekend, the 11th-ranked Bulldogs seek a seventh win in eight games when they travel to play Seton Hall on Wednesday.

Butler recovered from an 18-point hole to beat Marquette on Jan. 16 and overcame an early 20-point deficit to take down DePaul 70-69 in overtime on Saturday in a game in which the Bulldogs held the Blue Demons without a field goal for nearly 14 minutes. However, it was sixth straight game the Bulldogs have trailed at the half, although they've won five of those contests. "There are some significant areas that we have to make major strides in, major strides," Holtmann told reporters after the DePaul game. "We are not nearly tough enough and we have to play much smarter as well, so perhaps that has something to do with it." Seton Hall is coming off an 86-73 win over St. John’s behind an outstanding effort from Angel Delgado, giving the Pirates 10 straight home victories, including five straight in conference play.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT BUTLER (17-3, 6-2 Big East): Freshman guard and rising star Kamar Baldwin (10.1 points, 52.3 percent shooting), scored five of his 18 points against DePaul during a 25-second stretch of overtime, including a pair of free throws with three seconds left that capped the scoring. Baldwin earned Big East Freshman of the Week honors last week and has scored 57 points in his past three games on 21-of-38 shooting. Senior guard Kethan Savage scored a season-high 20 points against DePaul; the George Washington transfer is averaging 12.4 points per game in Big East play, up from 2.3 points per game during the non-conference slate.

ABOUT SETON HALL (13-6, 3-4): The 6-10 Delgado (14.7 points, 12.4 rebounds) tallied 21 points and 20 rebounds against St. John’s, becoming the first Hall player to accomplish 20-20 since Eddie Griffin in 2000 and just the 14th all-time in Big East history. Leading scorer Khadeen Carrington (17.4 points, three assists per game) notched a career-best eight helpers against the Red Storm, but the junior guard has scored only 29 points in his last three games. In conference games, the Pirates lead the Big East in rebounding (40.3) but are dead last in free-throw percentage (59.4 percent).

TIP-INS

1. Butler leads the all-time series 6-1, and F Kelan Martin averaged 18 points and 9.5 rebounds in a two-game sweep last year.

2. Prior to Delgado’s 20-20, the last one in Big East play was Jamine Peterson of Providence (29 points, 20 rebounds) vs. Rutgers on Jan. 9, 2010.

3. Butler commits just 9.8 turnovers per game - fourth in the nation - but it is being out-shot from both the field (45.4 to 45.1 percent) and behind the arc (32.6 to 32.5) in league games.

PREDICTION: Butler 78, Seton Hall 72