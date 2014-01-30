FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Butler 64, Seton Hall 57
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 30, 2014 / 4:21 AM / 4 years ago

Butler 64, Seton Hall 57

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: ADDS rebounds for Mobley in graph 3)

Butler 64, Seton Hall 57: Kellen Dunham overcame a cold-shooting night by burying back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a game-ending 13-2 run as the visiting Bulldogs rallied to sink the Pirates.

Khyle Marshall scored 13 points and Elijah Brown came off the bench to add 12 as Butler (12-9, 2-7 Big East) won for only the second time in its last nine games. Andrew Chrabascz and Kameron Woods scored 11 apiece and Dunham, the third-leading scoring in the Big East, finished with nine.

Fuquan Edwin scored 15 of his 20 points in the first half for Seton Hall (12-9, 3-5), which was held to two points over the final 4 1/2 minutes. Eugene Teague had 13 points and Brandon Mobley added 10 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks for the Pirates.

Seton Hall scored 10 straight points to go ahead 46-40 with just over 12 1/2 minutes to play, but Butler responded with a 10-2 spurt to reclaim the lead with 7:38 remaining. After the Pirates went ahead 55-51 on a 3-pointer by Sterling Gibbs with just over 4 1/2 minutes left, Dunham knocked down consecutive 3-pointers for a 57-55 lead.

A layup by Gibbs forged a 57-57 tie but Marshall scored inside and Woods and Alex Barlow each hit a pair of free throws to stretch the lead to 63-57 with 30.7 seconds to play. Edwin scored 15 points in the opening 20 minutes to keep the Pirates within 34-33 at the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Edwin, who is averaging 21.5 points over his last four games, had six steals to boost his school-record total to 271. ... Dunham, who came in averaging 18.3 points, finished 3-of-10 from the floor. ... It was the first meeting between the schools.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.