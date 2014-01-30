(Updated: ADDS rebounds for Mobley in graph 3)

Butler 64, Seton Hall 57: Kellen Dunham overcame a cold-shooting night by burying back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a game-ending 13-2 run as the visiting Bulldogs rallied to sink the Pirates.

Khyle Marshall scored 13 points and Elijah Brown came off the bench to add 12 as Butler (12-9, 2-7 Big East) won for only the second time in its last nine games. Andrew Chrabascz and Kameron Woods scored 11 apiece and Dunham, the third-leading scoring in the Big East, finished with nine.

Fuquan Edwin scored 15 of his 20 points in the first half for Seton Hall (12-9, 3-5), which was held to two points over the final 4 1/2 minutes. Eugene Teague had 13 points and Brandon Mobley added 10 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks for the Pirates.

Seton Hall scored 10 straight points to go ahead 46-40 with just over 12 1/2 minutes to play, but Butler responded with a 10-2 spurt to reclaim the lead with 7:38 remaining. After the Pirates went ahead 55-51 on a 3-pointer by Sterling Gibbs with just over 4 1/2 minutes left, Dunham knocked down consecutive 3-pointers for a 57-55 lead.

A layup by Gibbs forged a 57-57 tie but Marshall scored inside and Woods and Alex Barlow each hit a pair of free throws to stretch the lead to 63-57 with 30.7 seconds to play. Edwin scored 15 points in the opening 20 minutes to keep the Pirates within 34-33 at the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Edwin, who is averaging 21.5 points over his last four games, had six steals to boost his school-record total to 271. ... Dunham, who came in averaging 18.3 points, finished 3-of-10 from the floor. ... It was the first meeting between the schools.