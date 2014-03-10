Butler 71, Seton Hall 54: Kellen Dunham made all seven of his 3-pointers en route to 29 points as the host Bulldogs coasted to a win in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Khyle Marshall and Elijah Brown scored 10 points apiece for Butler (14-16, 4-14 Big East), which secured the No. 9 seed in the upcoming Big East tournament and will face the Pirates again Wednesday night in a first-round matchup. Alex Barlow collected nine points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals as the Bulldogs won consecutive games for the first time in league play.

Patrik Auda led Seton Hall (15-16, 6-12) with 22 points while Sterling Gibbs added 11 and Gene Teague had 10. The Pirates made just 3-of-14 3-pointers in losing for the seventh time in nine games.

Dunham had five 3-pointers in the first six-plus minutes to help Butler build an early 21-8 lead and a dunk by Marshall with nine minutes left in the first half made it 32-13. Seton Hall closed on a 12-2 run to get within 10 points at the break.

Andrew Chrabascz and Dunham hit early treys to ignite an 8-0 burst to start the second half as the Bulldogs regained control. Dunham’s last 3-pointer sparked another 8-0 surge that left Butler with a 59-37 advantage with just over nine minutes left and Seton Hall never seriously threatened down the stretch.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The teams will play 7 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, followed by the other first-round matchup of Georgetown and DePaul. ... Dunham matched the best 3-point percentage effort in a game in Butler history; Avery Sheets was 7-for-7 against Loyola in 2005. ... F Erik Fromm, along with Marshall one of two Bulldogs seniors honored in their last home game at Hinkle Fieldhouse, finished with nine points.