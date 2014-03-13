(Updated: CORRECTS Teague rebounds in lede CORRECTS Seton Hall FG% in graph 2 CORRECTS Marshall rebounds in graph 3 CORRECTS “below” to “about” in graph 5 CORRECTS Butler rebounds in notes)

Seton Hall 51, Butler 50: Gene Teague led the way with 14 points and 11 rebounds as the Pirates squeaked past the Bulldogs in the opening round of the Big East tournament in New York.

Seton Hall (16-16) won despite shooting 39.6 percent from the field and 5-of-20 from 3-point range. The eighth-seeded Pirates, who received 10 points apiece from Brian Oliver and Fuquan Edwin, will face top-seeded Villanova in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Khyle Marshall kept Butler (14-17) close with 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting to go along with seven rebounds. Kameron Woods contributed seven points, 12 rebounds and four blocks in a losing effort.

After a layup by Teague created a 51-46 advantage for Seton Hall with just over two minutes left, Marshall and Kellen Dunham each converted a dunk to make it a one-point game with 47 seconds to go. The Pirates’ Brandon Mobley missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with five seconds left, but Alex Barlow’s 3-pointer missed the mark in the final seconds to seal the Bulldogs’ fate.

Both teams shot about 35 percent in a first half that ended with Seton Hall ahead 23-22. The Pirates held the Bulldogs without a field goal for the first 7 1/2 minutes of the second half and surged ahead 38-26 before Butler clawed within 45-41 on Dunham’s layup with just over six minutes to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Neither team received a huge boost from its bench, as Mobley scored all eight of the points for the Seton Hall reserves, while Butler’s bench players combined for seven points. ... Oliver added nine rebounds as the Pirates held a 36-33 edge on the glass. Seton Hall entered as the 296th-ranked rebounding team in the nation. ... The Bulldogs’ starting backcourt of Dunham and Barlow combined for seven points on 3-of-21 shooting.