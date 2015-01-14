Butler suprises Seton Hall in overtime

NEWARK, N.J. -- With just two weeks into the Big East Conference season, Butler is making a strong case as one of the league’s surprise teams.

On Tuesday, it knocked off a ranked opponent on the road for the second time in four games, turning back No. 21 Seton Hall 79-75 in overtime at the Prudential Center. The Bulldogs (13-5, 3-2 Big East) defeated St. John‘s, ranked 15th at the time on Jan. 3.

Butler, which received a season-high 23 points from forward Roosevelt Jones, were 4-14 in their inaugural Big East season last year. The Bulldogs were selected to finish tied for seventh in the 10-team league by the coaches in a preseason poll this year.

”I think getting beat up like we did last year in some ways gives you a perspective that is important,“ observed Butler coach Chris Holtmann. ”You just understand it’s really hard. If you don’t have the right perspective, you can let one possession bleed into the next. You do that enough, you get beat and you let one game bleed into the next one.

“In league play you have to stay with it as often as you can and hopefully you can get the ones you have a chance to get late. Often those are the deciding factors between an average season and or a great season.”

Jones and guard Kellen Dunham, who scored 21 points, contributed nine of Butler’s first 10 points in overtime. The Pirates never led in the overtime.

Seton Hall (13-4, 3-2 Big East) lost at home for the first time in nine games this season.

Sterling Gibbs led Seton Hall with 30 points. The junior guard was 9 of 16 from the floor and didn’t turn the ball over in 40 minutes.

Gibbs fouled out with 2:08 left in overtime with Butler leading 73-70. A Jones layup made it 75-72 with 53 seconds left in overtime.

”We can’t get stuck with him (Gibbs) trying to do it all,“ said Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard. ”We have three guards out there, the other two (Jaren Sina and Khadeen Carrington) have to be a little more assertive and create either for themselves or for other guys at times.

”You have to give Butler credit. “They did a very good job being aggressive early in the pick and rolls and they shaded towards him (Sina) and for good reason. He has to be more aggressive creating his own shot.”

Carrington scored a personal best 20 points. But Sina, who averages 7.5 points per game, had an off night, failing to connect on all four of his shots.

Forward Kameron Woods, who hauled in 15 of Butler’s 45 rebounds, gave the Bulldogs a brief 67-65 edge in regulation before Seton Hall freshman guard Khadeen Carrington knotted the game at 67-67 with 22 seconds left.

The Pirates fought all the way back from a nine-point deficit with 12:24 to play, tying it at 65-65 with 46 seconds left on a Gibbs free throw,

The Pirates outscored Butler 11-6 to close the first half, and they took a 32-28 advantage to the break. Seton Hall was buoyed by its bench, which contributed 11 first-half points.

Seton Hall trailed 14-6 before going on an 11-1 run to take its first lead, 17-15 with 8:50 left in the half.

NOTES: Seton Hall began the night first in the Big East Conference in 3-point field goal percentage defense (.264). Butler was second at .280. ... Pirates G Sterling Gibbs led the conference in 3-point field goal percentage (.476) and 3-pointers made per game (2.4). He was 6 of 9 against Butler from long range. ... Seton Hall F Angel Delgado was selected the Big East’s Rookie of the Week for the second time this season. He recorded his fifth double-double of the season, scoring 12 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. ... New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin and WR Victor Cruz were at the game. ... Butler junior G Kellen Dunham moved into 27th place on the school’s scoring list in the first half.